Mary Sheehy-Moe: Billings School Board is stuck in the middle

For weeks now, Billings Public Schools has been embroiled in a controversy over its policy barring enrollment beyond the age of 18. At the center of the controversy is Emily, a student with Down Syndrome whose schooling was delayed by illness. She wants that extra year to graduate with her class in 2023.

In response, the Billings school board has expressed support for accommodating not just Emily, but all students who need a little more time to graduate. That’s the right thing to do. The board has delayed the final decision until its ramifications are clear. That, too, is wise.

Hopeful advocates assert the cost to the district will be minimal, since HB 233, passed in the last legislative session, provided funding for just this scenario. But HB 233 only provided funding (and not enough, as usual) for 24 students statewide already enrolled in specific adult transition programs. It doesn’t appear that Emily was included in that number. And it’s certain most students with special needs — and all students whose needs, while real, are not officially “special” — don’t qualify for this funding.

In Billings over the next three years, a total of 62 students will meet the narrow qualifications for HB 233 funding. Staffing costs alone for just those students would total $1.7 million. HB 233 would defray 35% of that. The rest would come from local taxpayers.

This lopsided cost-sharing is nothing new. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), enacted by Congress in 1975, requires schools to provide free, appropriate public education for all students with disabilities. Because of the range of needs and the far more specialized services involved, that education doesn’t come cheap. Recognizing that, Congress pledged to assume 40% of IDEA’s costs.

Talk, though, is cheap — literally. By 1990, Congress was funding only 11.49% of Montana’s special education (SPED) costs; the state, 81.66%; and local districts, 7.09%. By 2015, SPED costs had tripled, and the funding burden had dramatically shifted to the local level. The feds were shouldering 26.14% of the bill; the state, 32.69%; and local districts, a whopping 41.15%.

Providing appropriate SPED services, no matter the cost, is not an option. It’s a requirement. So Montana schools have met their SPED obligations the only ways they can…either by raiding the general fund intended to educate all students, cutting programs and overcrowding classrooms as a result, or raising taxes — with or without taxpayer permission.

Over time, the strain of this funding model tears community tendons. Parents blame teachers for not giving their child enough attention. Teachers blame administrators for giving them too many students to teach effectively. Taxpayers blame school boards for always, always asking for more. Students blame everyone for cutting the welding or art or FFA program that made English bearable. But the real blame lies with Congress for underfunding a mandate and our Legislature for passing the buck instead of the bucks.

Seven years ago a group of parents implored Montana’s School Funding Commission to address chronic SPED underfunding. I’m haunted still by the memory of one of them, urging us to fund transition programs like the one partially funded by HB 233. She told us about her son, who had made such progress when in school. “Aged out,” he was floundering, isolated, and depressed.

“I’m a mother,” she told us. “I can’t kiss it better this time. All I can do is raise my small, often hopeless voice and ask you to make a change.” We didn’t. If we or subsequent legislatures had, Emily and other Emilys statewide wouldn’t be in this bind.

Nor would the Billings school board. Right now they’ve got lawsuits to the left of them, levies to the right and there they are: stuck in the middle with the same old passed buck. They’ll figure something out. Emily and many other students will get the time they need to thrive. The flame-throwers will move on to another blaze to bond over. And offstage still, another population of students, no less deserving, prays that Billings voters will pass the workforce preparation levy that will give them, too, a life-changing opportunity to thrive.

I lift my small, often hopeless voice to join that prayer.

Mary Sheehy Moe retired as Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education in 2010. Since then she has been a school board trustee, a state senator, and a city commissioner in Great Falls. She writes from Missoula.

