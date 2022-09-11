Mary Sheehy Moe: Create affordable college education for Montanans

When my husband graduated from high school, he came home to an empty house. His parents had quite literally moved on. He grabbed the few boxes of his things stacked in the garage and moved on too … to college.

You could work your way through college then. He did, making enough working full-time in the summer to pay his tuition and holding various part-time jobs during the school year to cover his living expenses. He graduated in four years and one quarter without a penny of debt.

That isn’t possible today. Yes, inflation has made the $450 or so he paid in annual tuition and fees in the late ‘60s equivalent to $3700 today. But tuition and fees at his university are twice that now, and the minimum wage in today’s dollars is 1/3 lower. So today’s high school graduates must earn twice the amount at two-thirds of the wage to “work their way through college.” They can extend their earning hours by going to school part-time (which increases the cost) and working full-time, which increases the time-to-degree (and thus the cost).

Or they can get a loan. It’s fashionable for those of us from a more “enlightened” age to bad-mouth students in debt, calling them blood-sucking leeches, hogs fattening in the government trough, and the like. We conveniently forget that the same trough fed our own schooling in a way it hasn’t in decades.

In the enlightened age, the state heavily subsidized college for Montana kids. That stopped in the 1990s, at the very time family-sustaining jobs not requiring a college degree had all but dried up in Montana. Between 1992-2005, state funding for higher education declined by $74 million in real dollars. Although it’s increased by $45 million under Democrat governors since 2005, it’s still below the 1992 level in inflation-adjusted dollars.

Meanwhile, the cost of higher education has exploded – and only in part due to inflation.

Programs, policies, and enrollments aren’t managed for system sustainability or student affordability. A top-tuition campus can have students stacked like sardines in the lounge while tumbleweeds blow through the dorms of lower-cost options.

The funding model forces campuses to engage in a demoralizing competition for enrollment, which over time most campuses cannot win because most 18-year-olds, like most of us, go where the crowd is and the bells and whistles are. As in all things in today’s America, “them as has, gits.”

When all these costs are borne by an underfunded system with a decades-long habit of passing those costs on to students – whose blood is really being sucked here?

Today 126,700 Montana residents have college debt, averaging $33,149 apiece. With Montana’s low wages, high cost of living and this debt burden, our graduates can’t afford to stay here. That’s partly the regents’ fault. It’s partly the Legislature’s fault. But it’s mainly your fault – and mine – because for 30 years we’ve just shrugged.

There’s a different kind of student debt we should be encouraging. For the past half-century in this state I love, I’ve worked with countless Montana University System graduates. They’ve been senators and scoutmasters; mayors and Rotarians; legislators and hospital board directors; food bank volunteers, supreme court justices, and just good ole good neighbors.

They could be all those things because they graduated with only one student debt — to the state of Montana. In their work, through their taxes, in their community engagement and through public service, they’ve returned on Montana’s investment in them.

That’s the kind of student debt I want my grandchildren — and yours — to assume. You can begrudge 11.7% of Montanans a loan repayment of a lousy $10,000 if you want. As I’m sure you’ve heard, such selective benefits are hardly unusual. Why we single these young people out for abuse but shrug when Tom Brady and Khloe Kardashian get $1 million PPP loan repayments “forgiven” is beyond me.

And a distraction. Forget the “what-abouts.” Help 11.7% of your neighbors stay in Montana. Then stop shrugging and focus — on re-creating affordable college education for Montanans.