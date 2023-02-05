My folks used to refer to the newspaper’s obituary section as “the Irish Sports Page.” In their later years, it was the first section they turned to, and they’d invariably find a recap of the life of someone they’d known. They’d jot down the date and place of the funeral and at the appointed time hop in the Silverado to go pay their respects.

This apple didn’t fall far from their tree. I call the obituaries section “the Septuagenarians’ Sports Page,” but the rest of the drill is pretty much the same. Recently, I hit the road twice for two different memorial services.

The first was for the husband of an old friend. The service, in a large public venue, was packed. A United States Senator spoke. So did a local retailer. So did a public servant familiar to most Montanans now, but not as the lifelong friend of this auto repairman.

They all told different stories with the same theme: how one hard-working, fun-loving Montanan made their particular world a better place. When one of them braved the taunts of his classmates by going to school without his prosthetic limb, this guy had his back…for the first time, but not the last. He loved a prank, but took his work seriously. Treating customers with integrity and respect was a point of pride with him. If you needed him, he was there.

Some stories made the minister blush, but that’s Montana for you. As the speakers described their friend and mine, I looked around the auditorium, filled with Montanans from all walks of life. Everywhere I looked, eyes sparkled and heads nodded in agreement. Yes, they were saying, that’s the man I knew. In the stories told at the reception afterward, I marveled at how many lives this humble man not only touched but profoundly affected.

The second memorial was for my husband’s friend. He’d been a railroad worker whose work destroyed his lungs. Thanks to a selfless organ donor, he lived to see his only child become a man and to make a mark on the lives of his grandchildren. Living on borrowed time, he had a knack for finding the memorable in the mundane.

His celebration of life was at a country club, filled once again with people from all walks of life. Only two people told his story, his wife and his son. In the telling, we saw our friend anew, but something else as well. We saw, as through a prism, what love looks like: the embrace of life, even on difficult terms; the steadfast strength of a devoted partner; the teeming gratitude of a loving son; the unasked for, unsung help from countless friends; and the gift of five more years from one selfless stranger.

For the second time that week, I returned home with my heart full – full, especially, of thankfulness for the bond we Montanans share. Differences in wealth and worries melt away because you went to school together, dated her older brother, danced to the same music, gathered for “Chat-Man-Do” at Dante’s or Stella’s or the Buffalo or the Uptown every Wednesday for years on end.

I haven’t identified the deceased by name here because that would distract from the point. We all have those connections. We’ve all sat by strangers at a funeral and turned to them, our eyes sparkling, to realize you’re really not strangers at all. You’re just friends who haven’t met yet. My mom and dad went to all those funerals all those years not just to pay their respects, but to feel – and strengthen – that bond.

In the rancor and divisiveness of this time, it’s easy to forget how good just plain people are, how interwoven Montanans’ stories become, how memorable a difference we can make in one another’s lives – not by doing big, widely reported things, but by doing all those little things that warm another heart, stiffen a spine, lift a spirit. That’s the Montana I want my kids and grandkids to grow old in.

Not your usual Opinion Page fodder, I know. Maybe it should be.