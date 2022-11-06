Mary Sheehy Moe: Don’t let things fall apart

“Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the center cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world...”

Six days before Nancy Pelosi’s home was invaded, her husband assaulted, I made these remarks to Flathead County Democrats:

"As we endure yet another campaign cycle when the undercurrent of misogyny somehow tapped by Nancy Pelosi overflows in campaign ads, I have to wonder, What is it that haters hate about her so? Whatever it is, it isn’t healthy and should be disavowed, not exploited — especially after what happened on January 6. It’s no longer ‘just politics’ when delusional fanatics are hunting a Congresswoman down in our nation’s Capitol.”

I don’t have ESP. You don’t need clairvoyance to see the danger of Nancy Pelosi’s world, the danger of all of us in this land of the all-too-free and the home of the far-too-brave-for-no-good-reason. Reminders:

At a meet-and-greet with constituents in January 2011, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot in the head by a 22-year-old with a fanatical online presence, a history of mental illness, and a semi-automatic weapon. Seventeen others were also shot, six fatally.

At an early-morning baseball practice in June 2017, a 66-year-old man with a left-wing agenda, an angry social media presence, and a semi-automatic weapon opened fire on Republican Congressmen practicing for a charity game, injuring 6 people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Last June, a 26-year-old enraged by the leaked news of the Dobbs decision googled assassination strategies before flying across the country with a tactical knife, a pistol, pepper spray, a hammer, a screwdriver, a nail punch, and a crowbar to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Seeing two U.S. marshals outside Kavanaugh’s home at 1 a.m., the would-be assassin changed his mind. He called 911, and turned himself in. Whew.

And a few days ago, a 42-year-old conspiracy theorist spoon-fed by anti-social media, broke into the Pelosi home, equipped with zip ties, duct tape, rope, and at least one hammer. He confronted her 82-year-old husband, echoing the January 6 question, “Where’s Nancy?” You know the rest … so far.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Team, threats against lawmakers have more than doubled since 2017, from 3,933 that year to 9,625 in 2021.

“The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.”

All the above reminders were foreseeable. But when the air is filled with violent rhetoric from all sides, we’re inclined to dismiss the threat of the falcon that no longer hears the falconer. Today’s air is leaden with such rhetoric — and it’s not just directed at national figures. Reminders:

As the pandemic “progressed,” public health officials nationwide were subjected to unprecedented abuse — everything from shouted slurs and “doxing” to stalking and death threats. Even in Montana, public health officials needed police protection.

School board members, nationwide and in Montana, were also under siege. And have you ever noticed? Once people bond in outrage, even when the cause for their outrage dissipates, the bond is so strong they can’t give it up. They find something else to be mad about. The mask mandate is so yesterday. But critical race theory? So new! Sex education? Shabby chic!

Now, with Election Day approaching, elections officials feel like they’re in the cross-hairs, sometimes literally. Their abuse, which began in late 2020, has continually escalated. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, one in six local election workers nationwide has personally experienced threats since 2020. Nearly one in three knows a worker who quit, due at least in part to safety concerns, elevated threats, or intimidation.

Montana is no outlier. Before last spring’s primaries, our Commissioner of Political Practices warned legislators that election misinformation/disinformation is putting elections workers at risk. “Someone needs to stand up,” he said, “and say Montanans need to be proud and feel good about the election practices we have in place.”

You don’t need to be a Yeats scholar or have ESP to foresee the rough beast slouching toward Bethlehem. This week, win or lose, be temperate. Be kind. Most of all, be there for these public servants. And if you see something, say something.