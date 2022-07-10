Mary Sheehy Moe: Legislators: Stay in your lane

Yet another ill-advised power grab has now been added to the accumulating wreckage of the 2021 legislative session. This time, it centered on allowing firearms on our college campuses. Constitutionally, such a policy can only be established by the Board of Regents, but as you may have noticed, the current legislative majority believes all power begins and ends with them.

Without ever advancing this policy recommendation at a regents meeting — the proper first step — they drafted a bill for an end-run. The Legislature’s own legal division advised them HB 102 had constitutionality issues, but fiddle-de-dee. When the regents’ spokespeople echoed this concern and raised others, the majority’s answer was a bribe: We’ll give you $1 million for implementation costs if you don’t take us to court.

Subsequently, thousands of students, parents, and faculty urged the regents to forgo the bribe and challenge HB 102’s constitutionality. The regents listened. On June 29, in a unanimous decision, Montana’s Supreme Court concluded just what the Legislature’s lawyer did, basically admonishing the Legislature to stay in its own lane.

The bill’s sponsor went apoplectic, calling the decision a “dangerous slippery slope” because “a group of unelected bureaucrats can use their own judgement [sic] to determine the scope of your constitutional rights … without oversight by the people or their elected representatives.”

Getting holy about upholding the Constitution rings hollow when you’ve just violated it yourself. As for the slippery slope, for its first 79 years the Montana University System slid down such a slope…created by the very “oversight” the sponsor touts.

Our 1889 Constitution established a state board for education. The governor was a voting member and often chaired it, since he appointed 8 of the 11 members. The board’s powers and duties, though, were assigned — and revised at will — by the Legislature. Between the horse-trading of governors and legislators, the political nature of their positions, and office turnover, the university system teetered on constantly colliding tectonic plates.

For the first half of the 20th century, shifting political agendas led to constant changes in campus leadership. At the University of Montana alone, six (arguably seven) of the first nine presidents were precipitously “let go,” usually because they had displeased this or that politician.

Political pressures on intellectual freedom made higher education in Montana nationally infamous, blacklisted four times by the American Association of University Presidents. As one historian described it, “oversight” boiled down to a decades-long “spree of star-chamber proceedings, book-burning, suppression of academic freedom, and the firing, without hearings, of both professors and presidents.”

The biggest problem, though, was fiscal. Throughout Montana’s first three decades, the Legislature struggled to fund the four-campus system it had. Yet in 1928, when a drought-induced depression cost 1 out of 2 Montana farmers their land, the Legislature added two more campuses! All six campuses began with distinct educational niches, but again, under pressure from local delegations, those missions drifted. Programs once the sole province of one campus were duplicated on others. The lasting result of all of this pork-barrel expansion was a system too big for the budget.

Delegates to Montana’s 1972 Constitutional Convention knew this history well. After weeks of open meetings, public discussion and candid debate, they concluded that if Montana’s university system was to thrive, it had to be insulated from both politicians and bureaucrats. The Constitution created a Board of Regents with full authority to manage the system. The people’s elected representatives could nominate and confirm them, but once confirmed, the regents would answer only to the people. At every meeting, that’s exactly what they do.

The Legislature, of course, still has the power of the purse, and as the HB102 bribe illustrates, some legislators have no compunction about wielding it. Such is the shamelessness of the power-drunk that even extortion doesn’t make them blush.

It’s not Montana’s Supreme Court who decided “a group of unelected bureaucrats,” rather than “the people’s representatives,” has the sole power to manage our campuses. The people of Montana decided that in 1972. The “people’s representatives” had had their shot at oversight for 8 decades before that. They blew it. Given the opportunity, they will again. It’s the nature of the beast.