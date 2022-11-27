Mary Sheehy Moe: Once (or twice) upon a time

History is written by the victor, it’s said. Wielding the pen, victors can omit, rewrite, or embellish details that paint them in an unflattering light. America is not immune to that impulse. This particular American Indian Heritage Month, it’s important to acknowledge that fact.

It took 200 years for Americans to paint Christopher Columbus as the heroic discoverer of America. That required lots of paint. For starters, the Vikings beat Chris here by five centuries. Irish monks may have arrived four centuries before that. And, of course, indigenous peoples had been living on this continent at least 14,000 years before any of these Europeans arrived. Details.

It gets worse. When Columbus landed in “the West Indies,” he immediately calculated that with 50 well-armed men, he could subjugate the peaceful natives. On his next trip he brought 17 shiploads to do just that. Once subjugated, the Taino were exploited, exported, murdered, mutilated and raped at their conquerors’ whim. Columbus himself was so capriciously vicious that by 1500 his own men sent him back to Spain in chains.

Too late. Within 50 years, the kind-hearted Taino were all but extinct.

Thanksgiving, too, is a fairy tale. Once upon a time, friendly Indians welcomed the Pilgrims to America, taught them how to survive, celebrated the lesson learned with a nice dinner, and then politely excused themselves for Manifest Destiny.

In actuality, Ousemequin, Wampanoag chief, took a calculated risk with the Pilgrims. He was more concerned about fending off rival Narragansetts than this ragtag bunch of Englishmen who could barely feed themselves. It was his mutual protection treaty with Plymouth Colony that brought his tribe to the “first Thanksgiving.”

The risk paid off short-term. But decades later, after Ousemequin’s death, Plymouth and its allied colonies engaged the Wampanoags in a prolonged, brutal war, killing hundreds, including Ousemequin’s son, and leaving the tribe landless. Prettify that.

We did. By 1863 the make-over was “history.” In the midst of civil war, Abraham Lincoln seized upon this oft-told tale featuring the harmony of breaking bread together to establish Thanksgiving as an American holiday. And we lived happily ever after.

This month a new chapter of this history is being drafted. On Nov. 9, the United States Supreme Court was urged to strike down the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) by a Texas doctor and her husband who felt ICWA subjected them to racial discrimination. Listening to their lawyer, Matthew McGill, plead their case was like listening to a book report by a middle-schooler who hadn’t done his homework.

Here’s the unvarnished version: Congress enacted ICWA in 1978 after nearly a century of disastrous efforts to address the needs of children of the sovereign nations colonized by a nation that revolted against its own colonization. By 1970, 25%-35% of Indian children were being placed in homes with no tribal connection. Recognizing that when you take a people’s children, you eradicate that people, ICWA prioritized placing the child (1) with relatives, (2) within their tribe, or (3) within another tribe. ICWA rules are many, specific, and difficult for the many entities involved to navigate.

Here’s the book according to Matthew: For starters, Congress has no business making a decision that should be the states.’ That’s rich, given the states’ 100-year history of insisting the placement of American Indian children in need of care is a federal responsibility, not the states.’

Matthew throws lots of stuff at the wall, but his main take is this: In prioritizing tribal placement, ICWA engages in racial discrimination. ICWA has nothing to do with race. It’s an obligation assumed by a victorious nation for the nations it conquered. Matthew — and the Court — should ask themselves this: If the next 530 years brought to our nation the “status” the last 530 brought to sovereign Indian nations, wouldn’t we want our children to be raised, if at all possible, by families who shared that heritage, that history, that bond? Of course we would.

Yes, if administered poorly, ICWA can leave an American Indian child in limbo for a long time. But limbo is not hell. Hell is being appropriated as a bit player for the next iteration of a fairy tale.