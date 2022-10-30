Mary Sheehy Moe: Over your dead body

For me, the most heartening moment between the last election and this one came during June’s 50th anniversary celebration of our state Constitution. Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice was asked to speak on the role of the judiciary in the wake of the 2021 Legislature’s assault on the Court.

Like most of us, Rice had watched the escalation of extreme language and deeds elsewhere with concern. But when another branch of government here in Montana called his branch corrupt and subpoenaed even his personal communications, the feelings he’d been having for some time crystallized.

“I thought, how foolish I’ve been and how short-sighted to assume that our institutions would always endure!” he exclaimed. “Didn’t you just think they’d keep going on forever?” Now he found himself doubting they would.

Then he had this “brilliant” thought. Chuckling, he added, “I knew it was brilliant by the force and clarity with which it hit me.” But then he got serious. “The thought was this: Over my dead body.” He took the Legislature to court – and won.

As the tsunami of negative ads lashes us yet again with faces morphing into villains and eerie voices spewing disgust, it’s tempting just to withdraw and chant as mantra, “This too will pass.” But like Justice Rice that day – and former Governor Marc Racicot, former Montana Secretary of State Bob Brown, and soon-to-be former U.S Representative Liz Cheney, I’m not sure we can assume that anymore.

In last week’s Time, Lincoln scholar Jon Meacham warned: “When an element within the nation seeks its own power and its own way over and above any other factor, that element must be confronted, or everything might be lost.” That element is not the entire Republican Party. But it’s enough of it to cow the rest.

Look what happens when you won’t be cowed: Liz Cheney was the third-ranking House Republican until she made it clear she would not gloss over what happened on January 6, 2021. She was immediately ousted from her leadership role and ultimately primaried off the Hill.

The president disgraced our nation that day, and everyone in this country knows it. When fellow Americans, whipped up by a president who knew they were armed, storm the Capitol, killing police, destroying property and defacing hallowed ground with their feces, this too will not pass. When they erect gallows and chant “Hang Mike Pence” and our president responds that his vice president “probably deserves it,” the gloss is over.

Yet the pull of power trumped the dictates of conscience for Republican congressmen, including Montana’s own. It didn’t happen overnight. Just as it had been more important to pack the Supreme Court than to conduct the advise-and-consent process consistently, more important to win the next election than to denounce the extortion of Ukraine’s president, now it was and is more important to retain their seats and regain control than to call this highest of crimes inexcusable.

Yeah, it got crazy, you’re telling yourself. Trump. But he’ll be gone soon. Unfortunately, the conscience-consuming cancer on the body politic won’t. It’s metastasized.

Since 2021, Montana Republicans’ pursuit of power over principle resulted in the badgering, discrediting, and diminished agency of government structures through Montana – city councils, county commissions, health boards, school boards, the Board of Regents, the Board of Public Education, the teaching practices council, and as Justice Rice ruefully learned, the Montana Supreme Court. Open meetings, local control, voting rights … nothing is sacred. Righteous wrongdoing, shameless dissembling … straight outta Trumpdom.

Particularly disconcerting is the punishment these “lawmakers” exact from the few among them who stand on principle. Former Rep. Geraldine Custer of Forsyth is Montana’s Liz Cheney. They knew she was right on voting rights. But not a single Republican in the House had the courage or the conscience to stand up with her — and for voters. Not one.

Meacham reminds us, “Politics divorced from conscience is fatal to the American experiment in liberty under law.” Over time we forget it IS an experiment, grounded in the belief in “liberty and justice for all.” The two must go hand in hand, for liberty without justice is just recklessness.

Vote your conscience. Vote for conscience.