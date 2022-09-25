Mary Sheehy Moe: Pretty bad for 14 months’ work

A recent column evoked a “yeah-but” from a friend of mine. A small businessman, he took issue with my statement that schools are struggling to get teachers because the pay is lousy — only $32,495 for the average starting teacher.

“Yeah, that sounds low,” Bob said. “But it’s pretty good for 9 months’ work.” The remark sent fingernails down my psychic chalkboard.

“Get out your calculator,” I replied. “I’m calling Kathy.”

Kathy, a mutual friend, used to be a high school teacher. Although she retired recently, some things you don’t forget.

Like most Montana teachers, Kathy was required to put in an 8-hour day for a 187-day contract (1,496 hours/year). She taught 5 high school classes during each day, but also had meetings with other teachers, parents, intervention and curriculum groups; monitored the hallways, study hall, and cafeteria; and met with students for extra help and make-up work. That took all the remaining hours of the school day and, on average, an additional 3 hours every week (108 hours/year).

Preparing for classes had to happen outside the school day. Like most high school teachers, Kathy had 3 different subjects to prepare for. She used Sunday afternoons and came to school an hour early every day to get that done (288 hours/year).

Communicating with colleagues, administrators, and parents by email and telephone also went with the job. Let’s lowball the amount of time it took Kathy – say, 30 minutes a day for every teaching day (90 hours/year).

For all teachers, assessment (aka, “grading papers”) is time-intensive, but the time varies by grade and subject area. Let’s make Kathy livid and lowball that too, crediting an average of 2 hours/day for grading the work of 80-130 students over 180 teaching days (360 hours/year).

To keep current, like all professionals Kathy engaged in continuing education on her own time (and dime), usually during the summer months, sometimes for 6-8 weeks, sometimes for only 1-2. Let’s super-lowball the average at 50 hours/year.

Add it up. An extremely conservative tally of Kathy’s annual work hours comes to 2,392 hours annually — 312 hours more than the standard hours for full-time, full-year employment. That’s the average teacher’s workload. (And don’t assume elementary teachers have a cake-walk. Depending on factors like class size and paraprofessional help, their tally is as high, if not higher.)

The “problem” is, Kathy, like most teachers, went above and beyond what was required. She advised student clubs, organized student fund-raisers, attended student events, mentored other teachers, designed curriculum, pursued professional engagement opportunities. Time spent? Hundreds of additional hours, probably. She never bothered to count.

Beyond sheer hours, a teacher’s workload has a weight those who’ve never been teachers cannot fathom. I wasn’t aware of it myself until I left K-12 schools to teach on a college campus. There, if I saw a student smoking in the parking lot, I could walk on by. If I learned a bunch of students went out drinking last weekend, fiddle-dee-dee. If I spotted a student in the computer lab when she should have been in class, what me worry? Choices were students’ to make and consequences were students’ to take. I was free of the responsibility to “mold their characters” or act in loco parentis.

For the first time, the clock I was on was mine to set. Teaching still required hours in class, after class and at meetings; time spent preparing lessons, reading essays, and helping students. But if you wanted to grade papers at a local coffee shop, you could. If you needed a haircut, you could get one between classes. If you wanted to become a Rotarian, you could get away for an hour at noon once a week. You could even go to the bathroom whenever nature called! In the K-12 environment, you can’t leave children unattended, so you develop a bladder the size of an elephant’s.

Don’t even get me started on the workload weight of teaching in the post-Columbine/Sandy Hook/Marjorie Stoneman Douglas/Uvalde, present-day OK Corral American school.

Not bad for nine months’ work? Gimme a break. Better yet, give teachers a break. And, oh yeah — much, much better pay.