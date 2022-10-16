Mary Sheehy Moe: Regretting the one that got away

You always knew it was going to happen. You just didn’t know how. Maybe he’d careen off the road into the lake on the way home from a bar. Maybe he’d make the wrong person mad and get beaten to a pulp behind some casino. Maybe he’d fall from a great height or take too many pills.

No, you didn’t know how. You just knew Daryl wasn’t going to grow old. “Catastrophe” was written on his hole card in bold, black font. Alcoholism fueled and was fueled by what started out as a devil-may-care charm and deteriorated into a defiant fatalism that prompted him again and again to shrug off his principles, his prospects, and his relationships — even with us, his twin brother and sister-in-law.

Yet we loved him. And the day we finally learned how — in his car, in the woods, with a dryer hose duct-taped to the tailpipe and stretched into his car window — on that day something happened to our hearts that can never be repaired.

A few months later, I read "A River Runs Through It" for the first time. Daryl wasn’t the Paul Maclean we now see as Brad Pitt. Neither, probably, was Paul Maclean. Alcoholism steals everything from a person, and youthful beauty is one of the first things to go. But like Paul, when sober, Daryl was charismatic, smart, lovable. Reading Norman Maclean’s exquisite novella, I relived all the feelings I’d had for Daryl over all the years — the love, the frustration, the hope, the denial, all of them intensified by a dread you learn to live with, the dread that turns into grief one day.

At the end of the book, Paul’s brother and father ask each other, “Do you think I could have helped him?” and there is silence. But since Oct. 18, 1987, I've known the answer. It’s “Yes.” And in Daryl’s case, I know the specific moment when I could have helped him.

Daryl showed up at our house at noon one day after a long absence. Drunk. As the afternoon wore on, he got drunker. By dusk my husband told him to leave and not to come back until and unless he was sober — and sober for good.

I intervened. I sat Daryl down and argued with him till the arguing turned into complaining and and dusk turned into the dead of night and drunkenness turned into self-pity and self-pity into hypotheticals and a sliver of hope. My part of the discussion was always the same. “You need help, Daryl. We’ll help however we can. But you have to do this.” Finally, finally, he said OK.

It must have been 2 a.m. by then. We were all exhausted. We agreed to go get some sleep and find a treatment center in the morning.

Sometime later — minutes? hours? — something woke me. The sound of someone stirring. Daryl, I thought, through my sleepy haze. Getting some water, probably. I slipped back into slumber. Then I heard a car start in the driveway. Oh, no! He was leaving! But I was sooooo tired and my bed was soooo warm. By the time my conscience out-argued my sloth, he was gone. A few months later, some hiker found the car with the oddly hooked-up dryer hose in the woods.

I put off reading Maclean’s masterpiece for years because I'm completely uninterested in fishing. But for me the novella is only about fishing in this way: It’s about the one that got away.

If you live in Montana, chances are you, too, have loved someone who got away. Montana holds the dubious distinction of having the highest suicide rate in the nation; alcoholism contributes to 22% of them. Of course, alcoholism itself is just suicide poured slow.

Can you prevent either? I only know you have to try, even if — especially if —you are soooo tired. There are worse things to live with than grief. They say grief is just love in a heavy coat. Guilt, though? Guilt is love in a warm bed, waking up with a shiver to the sound of a car starting in the driveway … over and over again.