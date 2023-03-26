Last August, just a week before school doors opened throughout Montana, 1,000 teaching positions remained unfilled.

The year before, districts struggled to fill 70% of Montana’s open positions. A record number of unlicensed individuals were given emergency authorizations to fill the gap.

Between 2017 and 2022, emergency authorizations rose 90%.

At least half of Montana’s newly licensed teachers leave Montana within their first three years of teaching.

Some school districts are losing more teachers to resignation than to retirement.

Face it, Montana: We have a teaching crisis. Sure, it doesn’t help that a state in the top third nationally for cost of living offers teachers the nation’s lowest starting salary. It doesn’t help that the Legislature caps inflationary increases in school funding at 3% even if inflation is twice that. Or that a state yet to meet its obligation to fund a system of free, quality public education is diverting public funds to private schools.

But the problem goes deeper than dollars. Listen to teachers:

With state funding inadequate and local taxpayers unwilling or unable to fill in the gap, one AA school district cut 12% of its teaching staff between 2008 – 2019. Class sizes increased for the remaining faculty. “With 26 or 27 students, I was pedaling as fast as I can,” a teacher there told me in 2019. “Now I have 32. That’s not teaching. It’s crowd control.”

Addictions, abuse and homelessness complicate teaching too. “So many kids come to school hurting and hungry and scared,” an elementary teacher commented in 2019. Another echoed that observation last week. “Gotta deal with what’s in front of me,” she added. “Sometimes fractions just have to wait.”

Last December schools in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Helena, Manhattan, Miles City and Red Lodge (among others) received active shooter threats, later dismissed as “swats.” But hoaxes or not, school lockdowns are traumatizing. “The little ones are so scared,” a teacher told me years ago. “I tell them it’s just practice, it’ll be OK. But they search my face for the truth with those big eyes, and I don’t know the truth.”

For kindergarten teachers getting hit, bit, spit at, scratched, and barreled into is de rigueur, but by second grade parents, specialists, and teachers, working together, can identify the help these kids need. Unfortunately, in many Montana school districts these services are slow in coming – if they come at all. Special education teachers and behavioral health specialists are among the most difficult positions to fill.

Culture wars, combined with a general decline in public manners, have made everything from refereeing basketball to selecting library books anxiety-laden. “I used to feel so proud to be a teacher,” one told me. “Now I avoid telling someone what I do.”

So far, the legislative response to this crisis has been tone-deaf. Instead of dealing with the big issues teachers are facing, they’re exacerbating little ones, telling teachers they can’t comfort this kid, tell that one to knock it off, or help parents with the choices that are theirs to make.

In fairness, this crisis requires strategies that go beyond one legislative session. It took us a decade to dig this hole. It’ll take that long to climb out of it. But first you have to face it.

The solution begins with dollars but it doesn’t end there. Teaching offers two forms of compensation no other profession does. One is the knowledge that you’re the vital center of something that transforms a place into a vibrant, proud, interconnected community. We’re losing our commitment to that center.

The second is the matchless satisfaction of “touching the future” by developing children’s potential. As a community leader I know once reminded its teachers, “I’m here because people just like you saw me for who I could be, rather than where I came from. You saw me. One of the greatest gifts we can give to those around us is to really, truly see them for their potential and their bravery … and to have hope for their future.”

Teachers need that gift as much as students do. The three most-attended courses at last year's educator conference were Combatting Burnout, Building Connection, and The Loneliness Epidemic.