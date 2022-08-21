Mary Sheehy Moe: Still playing a zero-sum game

It’s hard to pinpoint the worst thing about the Trump administration’s Zero Tolerance policy.

Was it the fact that We the People were constantly lied to? As Caitlin Dickerson’s stunning reportage in this month’s "Atlantic" documents, the Trump administration was separating children from their parents at the Southern border for a year before Zero Tolerance was “unveiled” in April 2018. They denied it. After the unveiling, they kept denying it.

When "Pro Publica" released its tape of children wailing inconsolably in detention, the jig was up. So the Trump administration excused family separation as the unfortunate side effect of getting tough on crime. Dickerson shows that was false. Separating families was the whole point. As then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions told U.S. Attorneys objecting to the practice, “We need to take away children.” They took 5,000 of them and threw them to the winds.

Maybe the worst thing was planning so cavalier that agencies charged with sheltering children, detaining parents, following protocols, and defending clients didn’t even know the tsunami was coming, much less prepare for it. When the court ordered family re-unification that June, there wasn’t even an official spreadsheet of which child was whose and who went where.

Maybe it was the wrenching anecdotes…the mucus-covered baby dropped off at a shelter “like an Amazon package”…250 infants, children and teens locked up for 27 days in “a human dog pound”…workers crying in their cars at shift’s end…the trauma center inundated with children so young and so distressed that any interaction triggered them. Only incessantly replayed movies could calm them…and even then, with one forlorn cry of “Papa!” the whole place fell apart.

Maybe it was the vilification used to justify indiscriminate cruelty to an entire race. These were “false families” being separated, Trump appointees said, the children mere props for drug traffickers. These parents were abusers. Border agents knew better, but too many regarded these “tonks” (so named for the sound a flashlight makes thumping their heads) as opportunists who deserved what they got.

Maybe it was all the professionals who left work they loved — the attorney who was re-assigned, the caseworker who threw up in the shower every morning, the seasoned bureaucrat who couldn’t countenance the “human-rights free fall” in his department.

Or maybe it was all the professionals who stayed, only later to learn they’d been “bamboozled,” leapfrogged, or quietly overruled. Or the many occupants of influential offices who knew Zero Tolerance shouldn’t be implemented, but played down their objections, caved in, or embraced ignorance because to speak up to the President or his hawks was…well, you know.

“What happens when one’s understanding of the line between right and wrong gets overridden by a boss’s screaming insistence?” Dickerson asks in The Atlantic. Short answer: Nothing good. Zero Tolerance was just the most visible zero in a train wreck freighted with them. Less visible, but now documented, are Zero Forethought, Zero Humanity, and Zero Integrity.

Bad stuff. But the worst thing about Zero Tolerance is that we refer to it in the past tense. Once-separated parents and children are still traumatized. Agents who did our government’s bidding are still wracked with guilt. Over 700 children are still separated from their parents. We can’t even find parents for 150 of them. We the People made them orphans.

And the practices that produced this calamity — dismissing expertise, cherry-picking the chain of command for the answer you want, lying to your constituents and making your subordinates lie — were not confined to Zero Tolerance. They characterized every aspect of the Trump presidency. They define his post-presidency, with an entire political party now in thrall to his “screaming insistence.”

“Who cares about the law?” Trump fumed as Zero Tolerance fizzled into scandal. In his own case, the answer is written on the wall. In the White House. With ketchup.

Meanwhile, vilifying Latino migrants continues. Fully 87% of us descended from willing immigrants. Like today’s Central Americans, our forebears fled the devil they knew for a dream they didn’t. As Liz Cheney knows — and willingly paid the price for — when you whitewash your past, you black out that dream.