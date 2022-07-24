Mary Sheehy Moe: Temporary occupants

I must confess I never gave my uterus much thought until a Missoula legislator cast new light on it recently.

“The womb is the only organ in a woman’s body that serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being,” he recently notified over 100 legislators. (You’re always hoping our elected officials have weightier things on their minds. But no.)

Wow. My uterus is no longer my business because it does me, personally, no earthly good? Has the good legislator failed to notice two marks on his chest that are udderly useless to anyone? And what about earlobes? It’s hard to make a strong case for the utility of the earlobe. Some are so large they catch the wind, while others, like mine, are all but nonexistent. I caught a young man staring at my ears, back in the day when my uterus was just starting to find a purpose, and I asked him what he was gawking at.

“Your ears,” he responded, still in thrall. “They look like they’re being sucked into your head by some supernatural force.” Knowing what I know today, I would have just explained my uterus was sucking up all the space it would one day need to become a sanctuary for the three children I would have. Too little, too late.

But I digress. If earlobes really served some purpose, only the fittest with just the right ones would have survived. Yet everywhere you look, there they are, infinite in variety, useless one and all. I guess they, too, serve so little purpose to those who call them theirs that some legislature can decide which earrings they can bear and how many and how often.

And what about eyebrows? Sure, back in the day, when you needed your hands to assist your feet in scampering across the jungle expeditiously, a furry forehead protected your eyes from the vines and all the insects and detritus that vines accumulate. But in the 21st century? Eyebrows serve no discernible purpose. Maybe the legislature will regulate which punctuation marks we can pluck them into to add expression to our otherwise botox-bland faces. I’ll have a Tilde on Ice, please.

Do we need all ten toes and ten fingers? Lots of people do with fewer. Anne Boleyn had a sixth finger on one hand – for all the good it did her! Once Henry VIII tired of her — especially that uterus of hers, so inhospitable to male occupants — he wouldn’t lift one superfluous pudgy pinky to keep the executioner’s axe off her neck.

Other countries do such things, you know. They regulate women’s hair and clothing and decide which body parts can see the light of day or be pierced or mutilated or whatever the witch doctor declares the sanctuary or hell-hole du jour. And it’s always a woman’s body parts they regulate. So it’s not “hysteria” (if you’ll forgive the term, derived as it is from the Greek for “uterus”) to fear that other parts of the body will come under the regulatory purview of lawmakers who have one anatomical fixation or another.

But as the good legislator noted, having given the subject much thought, the uterus stands out — or just lazes around — as unique among body parts. It’s really not intended for the woman’s use at all. It’s only there for temporary occupants. Kind of an Heir B&B, as one of my relatives observed. With one crucial difference: The property owner of an Air B&B gets to choose whether, when, how often, how long and at what price to have guests. Not so for those of us with Heir B&Bs. Of course, as of June 24, 2022, we’re no longer proprietors. Just housekeepers.

Since legislators like the good legislator from Missoula think they can run the Heir B&B’s located in our pelvises better than we can, how about some funding for housekeeping incidentals? Tampon Tax Credits? PMS Getaway Grants? Mommy Track Reimbursement Funds? Cervical Cancer Survivor Benefits?

Hmmm. That got a little dark. Let’s lighten it up:

I’m sorry to be so doggone mean.

Who knew the uterus sets off the spleen?

But this “sanctuary” sanctimony? Please. Stop.

It’s truly holy over-the-top.