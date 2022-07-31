Mary Sheehy Moe: The Public Comment Contract: Part I

Of all the changes initiated by Montana’s 1972 constitution, the ones most frequently praised are Montanans’ rights to know about and participate in our government in action. The delegates embedded them in the Declaration of Rights for good reason.

Under our original constitution, Montana citizens couldn’t review government documents upon request. We didn’t have to be notified that a government body was meeting on a matter of public interest. Government bodies met, deliberated, and voted outside public view. Public input was neither slated nor encouraged.

Much has been written about how much more transparent our constitution has made Montana government, compared to other state’s governments. Not enough has been said about the value of public comment, also a fundamental right in Montana. Today, every public meeting, whether of a school board, a county commission, or an advisory board of state or local government, must provide the public with an opportunity to comment on any item coming before the body for a vote. It’s a powerful right, an opportunity to influence decisions before they’re made.

At its most effective, public comment relies on an unspoken contract between the governing body and the citizen. As we celebrate our 50th year with that right, I’d like to explain what I see as the “duties” of each party to that contract – the government this week; the public, next.

Here’s what members of public bodies commit to – or should – as they take public comment:

1. Provide a meaningful amount of time for each person wishing to comment. Three minutes – typical now, in school board and local government meetings – is usually enough. Thirty seconds – what an Office of Public Instruction committee recently allowed members of the public on a highly charged issue – is ridiculous. If you have more people wanting to comment than you have time on the agenda, either go longer or reschedule the decision.

2. Ask first for constituent comments. In legislative hearings, don’t let legislators chew up the public’s time by providing public comment to committees they don’t serve on. They’ll have their time on the floor. Same with lobbyists. They know where to find you. Nothing is sadder than seeing legislators cut to the front of the line while someone who has driven six hours through a snowstorm waits patiently, clutching testimony scrawled in her son’s spiral notebook, only to be told when it’s her turn that the allotted time has expired and the most she can say is “me too.”

At local meetings, make sure your citizens get priority billing. Yes, it’s impressive that Someone Important from Somewhere Else showed up for your meeting, but it’s your constituents who will live with your decision. They deserve equal time – and they deserve to be heard first.

3. Be polite. If your boss was talking, you wouldn’t get up and leave, gather in the corner with co-workers for a sidebar, or engage in eye-rolling, snorting, and the like. The public is your boss.

4. Curb audience enthusiasm. You’re conducting a public hearing, not “American Idol.” Booing from hearing attendees is unacceptable, no matter how unpopular the view being expressed. So is applause, no matter how prevalent the point of view. Both reactions chill opposing speech.

5. Seek to clarify, not to clobber. Members of the public don’t have the same access to the microphone and the process you do. When you use your position to show what a great trial lawyer you could have been, grinding some hapless constituent into powder in the process, you abuse your power. You can make your points without getting personal when the body deliberates.

6. Most importantly, suspend judgment on an issue until you’ve considered all public comment. The right to comment means nothing if officials’ minds are closed to new information or a different perspective. As a wise man who served in various branches of government, pre- and post-1972, used to tell me, eyebrow raised, “Never overlook the possibility that your initial take could be just plain wrong.”

Every public official promises to uphold the Constitutions of our state and nation. Treating public comment with respect is part of that promise. Keep it.