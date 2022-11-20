Mary Sheehy Moe: The way mountains fool you

The thing is, you forget.

You forget that when you first met this delicious child, so full of wiles and whimsy, he was a pair of glossy eyes on a body not much bigger than your foot, staring out at you from an incubator. You forget the tubes up his nostrils, down his throat and in his veins, ensuring his most basic functions. You forget the clamp that was snaked through a slit on his back into a vein and up to his heart to plug the hole his life was leaking out of.

You forget all that…until you sweep him up in your arms at the airport and feel his now 5-year-old heart beating through his t-shirt as you hold him close. Then you remember. And give thanks.

Forgetting is probably a good thing. Without it, we’d stall out in the past or inch forward, hobbled by wariness or grief. But remembering is important too. If you leave too much in the past, complacency or cockiness fills the space where humble gratitude should be.

I’d like to leave this year’s Montana elections in the past. The losses run too wide and too deep, and it’s not just seats we lost. Openness, compassion, and idealism – not only in politicians, but in ourselves — are getting harder to restore when campaigns end.

And the future looks bleak. The dominance of money, in and out of the campaign cycle, is trumped only by the acceleration of a wealth-driven agenda that bodes nothing but ill for the Montana we love. Our public education system is being hollowed out. Our Constitution will be next.

But this week I remember something most of you can’t. Fifty-nine years ago my teacher herded our lunch line into a circle and taught us a new word: “assassinated.” For days thereafter, a kaleidoscope of sad and shocking images mesmerized the world: the dazed First Lady in a blood-stained suit, the little girl’s hand sliding under the flag on her father’s coffin, the little boy’s salute, the murderer’s murder, the riderless horse.

In the thrall of this darkness, one statesman held up a beautiful light. He captured perfectly all that can be lost in one inexplicable moment, but then reminded us of all the gifts one leader can leave behind — love, laughter, courage, wisdom. That statesman was Mike Mansfield, a man of the humblest origins who rose to the highest seat in the Senate. A Montanan – one of us.

I love that sense of interconnection in Montana. When you live with just a handful of neighbors in a historic canyon with the nearest town 16 miles away, you don’t let differences divide you. When your child’s sun rises and sets on the girls she plays soccer with, you love them too. When you join your husband for his every-Wednesday breakfast with his high school classmates, you warm yourself at the hearth of their enduring bond, the essence of community.

When your car breaks down on the highway and the middle school principal stops on his way home from fishing to tow you…when someone you worked with in a distant town long ago plops down beside you at a choir concert and the years fall away as you marvel that your grandsons now sing together…you’re reminded, almost mystically, of how intertwined Montana lives are.

And when that delicious, glossy-eyed child complains that we still haven’t reached those mountains that seemed so close an hour ago, you recall your grandmother had the same complaint as a girl riding in a spring wagon to Gold Butte long, long ago. Gold Butte is gone now. Grandmary is too. But there’s something almost mystical about repeating her words to her great-great-grandson: “That’s the way mountains fool you.”

Mountains do indeed fool you. Sometimes a mountain is just a molehill; sometimes it’s Mike Mansfield. Right now, somewhere in Montana the next Mike Mansfield is staring out, glossy-eyed, at a seemingly hopeless world. We — as individuals and as a state — can be those tubes, that clamp, that teacher named Maureen who saw the mountain in the molehill. Remember that. At our best, that’s who we are.