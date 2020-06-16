Mattis spoke in defense of Constitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following is in response to Gary Carlson’s column appearing in the Missoulian on June 9.

The oath of enlistment that Carlson refers to in his column reads as follows:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God."

There are two key elements to the oath: 1. Defense of the Constitution and 2. Obeying the orders of superiors. The oath has no expiration date.

The Preamble to the Declaration of Independence, the basis for the creation of our Democratic Republic, states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”