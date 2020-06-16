Mattis spoke in defense of Constitution

The following is in response to Gary Carlson’s column appearing in the Missoulian on June 9.
The oath of enlistment that Carlson refers to in his column reads as follows:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God."
There are two key elements to the oath: 1. Defense of the Constitution and 2. Obeying the orders of superiors. The oath has no expiration date.
The Preamble to the Declaration of Independence, the basis for the creation of our Democratic Republic, states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Therein is the issue our country is facing with regard to blatant acts of discrimination against a significant segment of our population. Furthermore, The First Amendment to our Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech and peaceful assembly to all citizens.
The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 prohibited the use of the military to enforce laws unless the Constitution or an act of Congress explicitly authorized such use.
Carlson is correct when he states that members of the military are expected to remain aloof from politics and carry out the lawful orders of their superiors. The key word is lawful.
General Mattis, the warrior monk, and perhaps the finest military tactician of our times, should be applauded for speaking out given the circumstances. From where I sit, he was merely supporting and defending the Constitution as he had sworn to do.
Mark Twain once said: “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.” Bravo Zulu, Mad Dog!
Thomas Schussler of Missoula is retired from the United States Navy.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!