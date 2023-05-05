Montana’s semi-annual legislative session has come to an end. Rather than address our housing crisis, invest in decaying infrastructure, or close the widening gap between the wealthy and the workers in this state, the Legislature has busied itself with dismantling what meager protections renters have, persecuting LGBTQ Montanans, and crackpot partisan scheming. Gov. Gianforte must now either sign or veto bills sent by the state House and Senate to his desk.

But regardless of what the governor chooses to do, the people of Montana have been unequivocal in their rejection of the Legislature’s efforts to roll back our rights, strip away our healthcare, and raise our already too-high cost of living. As an expression of that opposition, all four of Montana’s DSA chapters delivered the signatures of 935 Montanans — a People’s Veto — to the governor’s office on May 1. If these bills become law, they will do so against the will of Montana workers and families.

The legislation produced by the legislative session ranges from frivolous and absurd to violent and cruel, even without considering the litany of ridiculous and authoritarian bills that failed to clear both chambers. Consider SB 93, which imposes a $3,700 fee to file a ballot initiative, stifling the only mechanism Montana voters have to directly weigh in on policy, which was how recreational marijuana was legalized in 2020; SB 99, which bans gender affirming care for minors, preventing Montana’s children from receiving life-saving healthcare under the advice and supervision of their doctors; SB 154, HB 544, and HB 721, which remove the right to an abortion from the right to privacy in Montana’s Constitution, restrict abortion coverage under Medicaid and CHIP, and impose a 12-week abortion ban, respectively; and no less than four bills that give tax breaks to the rich. These bills and others fly in the face of the will of the voters, and the People’s Veto petition delivered to Gov. Gianforte insists that he not sign them into law.

Of course, the governor has made it clear that he has no intention of respecting the will of Montanans, petition or not. If and when he affixes his signature to these bills, Gianforte will make it clear that he and his allies in the Legislature are more interested in appeasing rabid ideologues and wealthy oligarchs instead of protecting working Montanans. This comes on the heels of the Legislature effectively stripping Missoula Rep. Zooey Zephyr of her ability to participate in the Legislature, denying her 11,000 constituents their constitutional right to representation in Helena. These events lay bare the fiction that the people who write the laws in Montana do so according to the will of Montanans. Democracy does not answer nonviolent protests with handcuffs and billy clubs, but Speaker Regier does. If we want a democracy in Montana, we must remove Gianforte, Regier, and their Republican co-conspirators from power.