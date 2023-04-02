Historic preservation is a serious endeavor in Missoula. Our city is full of so much architectural history we tend to take it for granted. Sometimes it takes a controversy like the Mercantile to remind us of how much history is around us.

One important property that is desperately in need of rehabilitation is the Old Post Hospital. This structure plays an important role in the history of Fort Missoula. Construction of the hospital was completed in 1911, and like other new permanent buildings from this period of development on the Fort, the 3-story, 16,000 sq. ft. hospital is in the Spanish Mission style. The hospital served as the main medical facility for resident military personnel and their families through the Spanish flu and the polio epidemic, and later treated interned Japanese, Germans, and Italians during WWII. The hospital building was vacant from 1947, when it was deactivated from military use, until 1963, and minimally used in recent decades. It was added to the list of “Missoula’s Most Endangered Historic Sites” in 2008, and its condition has only worsened since.

Without significant investment the hospital may become a part of Missoula’s past. In 2019, inspired by my family’s background in preservation, I decided to purchase the property. Driven by a commitment to ensure that the hospital did not face the same fate as the Mercantile and other iconic Missoula buildings, I engaged a team of noted local historic preservation experts to begin working on a plan to restore the hospital to its former glory. This is a cost-intensive endeavor, and in order to make it work, we decided to revitalize the surrounding parcel of land to help attract more people to visit this side of the Fort.

For two years, we have been engaged in stakeholder discussions and conversations with city staff to ensure our proposal would meet the goals of the historic preservation community and benefit all Missoulians. The result is a thorough, well-designed, and minimally intrusive plan to not only rehabilitate the Old Post Hospital, but offer Missoulians an enhanced experience at the Fort. With the addition of two small commercial buildings, we can bring needed services to those who work at or near the Fort, and currently have limited options in the area, as well as families leaving games at the Regional Park and friends looking for a space to gather. Additionally, by building 16 units of housing, we will help to alleviate our housing shortage in a small way. A quarter of these units will be dedicated to workforce housing.

There are two things that opponents of this proposal will argue. First, that we should simply restore the Old Post Hospital and leave out the other parts of the project. These folks have been making the same argument for years but have never presented a viable plan to accomplish this with historic preservation grants or other government assistance. Instead, we prefer to save that limited grant funding for smaller communities and projects that truly need these funds. This development is a privately funded project on private land that we want to create as a community space for the public.

Second, some will argue that there should not be any residential housing opportunities at the Fort. This overlooks the obvious fact that the original use of the property was a hospital that housed soldiers and staff. Additionally, the homes of Officers Row stand just up the road. Housing has always been a part of the Fort’s history. And should the City Council approve the plan, we would be held to the 16 units, without the ability to increase density.

I hope the community sees the value in both saving the Old Post Hospital and simultaneously bringing new life to Fort Missoula.