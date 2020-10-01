McKinnon responds to criticism from opponent

In a recent (Sept. 29) guest opinion by Mike Black, I was saddened to read the lies and misrepresentations he has made about me in his campaign for the Montana Supreme Court.

He asserted Montana voters deserved an explanation from me and, in response, I too believe the record should be set straight.

Black makes assertions about me, with no evidence to back them up, demonstrating he does not have the integrity or leadership required to sit on Montana’s highest court and that he will grasp at anything to win this election.

I have served Montanans since 1995, first as a deputy county attorney and then as an elected district court judge. When elected to the Montana Supreme Court in 2012, I was the only candidate with any judicial experience, and I disavowed the negative advertising and campaigning from outside groups that was taking place.