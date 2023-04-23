Missoula County Public Schools, which serves over 9,000 students, PK-12, across Missoula County, will ask voters to approve two levy requests this spring.

We, the MCPS Board of Trustees, unanimously voted to place these levies on the ballot, because, after exploring other options, we all agreed that these levies are a necessary request, in order to keep our schools running effectively.

The General Fund Levy is just what it sounds like — a request to fund the things we pay for out of our regular, ongoing, operating budget. About 90% of those expenses are staff wages and benefits. Schools need people. We have increased wages over the past year in some critical and hard-to-fill positions because, like every employer, MCPS has experienced staff shortages. Our enrollment-based funding has declined, especially at the elementary level, but we cannot simply cut staff to make up the difference for several reasons. First, declines are not evenly spread across the district. Enrollment-based staff reduction would harm the teams and relationships that are the heart of a strong school district. And finally, the district has experienced enrollment fluctuations before, and we anticipate this situation will be temporary. The general fund levy will help us maintain our staff and service level.

The Building Reserve Levy is the first of its kind that we have run in a decade. Missoula County Public Schools includes five high school facilities, three middle schools, nine elementary schools, one early childhood facility, one adult education center, an agricultural education center, sports facilities, and administration buildings. The Building Reserve Fund provides for the ongoing costs of facility maintenance (minor repairs, pest control, general upkeep like broken windows or doors, snow removal, groundskeeping) and major repairs — fixing roofs or floors, parking area surfacing and striping, and so on — when needed. If we do not have a building reserve fund set aside, these expenses will still need to be paid and will come out of the general fund — thereby making less available for other expenses.

We know that there will be folks who will have concerns and questions about any kind of tax increase in today's economy, but the decision to run these levies was not undertaken lightly.

Please take the time to consider this specific request and vote YES to make sure that MCPS can continue to maintain the buildings we've built and renovated, and to maintain stable staffing through this enrollment dip we're experiencing.

Please talk with your neighbors, colleagues, and friends about these levies. Please dig a little deeper into what they fund and how these decisions were made.

Please ask if you have questions.

And thank you for this community’s continued commitment to our public schools.