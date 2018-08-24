The President persistently challenges the news media because some have insulted, slandered and attacked him, his family and his administration in a vicious way often with false and biased statements. So, what the media is experiencing from him and his followers is exactly what he is experiencing from a large portion of the media. Your opinion article indicates that you pride yourself in shining the truth on every lie. In fact, it has been shown that the media condones and publishes lies, unverified information and half truths about Trump, his administration and his policies almost every day while forgetting about the lies and distortions that came from previous administrations.
I have known “watchdogs” that have bitten people in their own family and that have killed the livestock that they were supposed to be “protecting.” A large proportion of the American population do not see the media as the dog that barks but see it as a danger to the American way and fair and unbiased truth. This was not always the case and you can’t blame that on Trump because it was going on before him. I was a career military officer and I moved around a lot. In my case I have read two or three newspapers almost daily to get what I felt was a good assessment of the what was happening in the world. Today, I read one national newspaper digitally, and I skim the Missoulian to find out what activities and events are going on in Montana. I don’t expect to get unbiased reporting from the Missoulian in spite of what you think of your reporting. I’m very sorry to say that journalism is dying in our country and it is not because of Trump.
Often times it's not just the bias in the articles that is objectionable but sensational article headlining that perverts the truth. For example, on page A7 of this edition an article title is ”Trump yanks ex-CIA Chiefs clearance.” I served 25 years in the military and had many different kinds of clearance and every time I change assignments and when I retired I lost my clearances because I did not have a need to access that information. When I went to work for a corporation and needed the clearances again because of my job, I was resubmitted and it took over a year to have them reinstated. Brennan is not a government employee and does not have a need for this access. Use of the word YANKED made it sound pejorative while in fact it is what should happen to everyone who leaves the government. It is what we should demand of our government.
The media wants better treatment, its simple, treat the President, his administration and the people that support him more fairly. This has nothing to do with the media’s right to free speech but a lot to do with decency, integrity, responsibility and honesty. To use your analogy, many Americans only hear the howling of media wolves and not the barking of dogs.