Meeting the Challenges of Global Citizenship: Transforming Lives, Here and Abroad

At my age (somewhat past Medicare), one begins to think that they are beyond transformational experiences. In 2013, I was reminded that transformation is ageless, if you are open to opportunities wherever they may emerge. That year the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana introduced the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI), funded by the U.S. Department of State. This Professional Fellows Program offered exchange opportunities for young leaders from Southeast Asia to spend five weeks studying with the Mansfield Center in areas related to civic engagement, economic empowerment, governance and sustainable development. Those selected for the program are placed with host families for part of their stay to help expand their local engagement.