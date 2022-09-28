Mehrdad Kia: A mass murderer in New York

Last week, as world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the American people got their first glimpse of a mass murderer on their TV sets. As many in the U.S. government already know, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raiisi, is a mass murderer who was subjected to sanctions by the United States Department of State due to massive violations of human rights against the people of Iran. Raiisi was a member of the so-called Death Committee, which executed nearly 5,000 Iranians in the summer of 1988. Handpicked by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, Raiisi became the president of the Islamic regime in August 2021 after an election that was boycotted by the overwhelming majority of the Iranian people.

Raiisi arrived in New York a few days after massive anti-government demonstrations spread across Iran in reaction to the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. Mahsa was arrested by the so-called Moral Police for an improper hijab or head covering. A few hours after she had been detained, Mahsa’s motionless body was rushed to a hospital with clear signs of massive brain injury caused by beatings to the head. The murder of Mahsa has ignited the anger and rage of millions of Iranians across the country and has resulted into thousands of women chopping off their hair in public and setting their veils on fire. In response, Mr. Raiisi and his boss, Khamenei, have sent their security forces, including bands of thugs and goons to the streets to shoot and kill the protesters.

Given Raiisi’s appalling human rights record and his repeated denials of the Holocaust, one expects the president of the Islamic regime to be shunned by the leaders of western democracies, who claim that they stand for the defense of human rights across the globe. To the shock and dismay of many, however, the first person to meet and hob nob with the leader of the murderous regime in Iran was Emmanuel Macron of France. Determined to use Iranian markets for European investments and goods, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, etc., have joined Russia and China in a policy of appeasement toward Tehran, and intentionally ignoring the plight of the Iranian people, including millions of women who have refused to obey the draconian rules and regulations imposed by the Islamic regime.

Violent clashes continue over the death of Mahsa, offering the latest opportunity to challenge the authority of a totalitarian regime that uses Islam as an ideological weapon to defend its fascistic policies. In their latest protests, Iranian demonstrators have called for an end to the Islamic regime and the abolition of all discriminatory laws, including the compulsory head covering for women.

It is incumbent on all citizens of democratic countries in the world especially those of the United States to express their solidarity with Iran’s pro-democracy protesters, especially Iranian women, and denounce the appearance of a mass murderer and a Holocaust denier in their midst. It is also essential for all those who care about and support human rights across the globe to demand that their representatives in Congress oppose any form of negotiation with a regime that has systematically brutalized its own citizens and denied them their most basic human rights. Negotiations with regimes such as the Islamic Republic in Iran and the Taliban in Afghanistan will only make such governments more self-confident and brazen in their repressive policies toward their own people.