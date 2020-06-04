Melanoma kills 20 Americans each day

Lately, many of us have had more time at home to care for our own health and for the health of those closest to us. With renewed attention to well-being, and with the approaching summer months, I would like to remind all of us about the epidemic of skin cancer.
Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that kills 20 Americans every day. The rate of this potentially deadly cancer has doubled in the United States from 1982 to 2011. Yet in many instances this cancer is preventable, and highly treatable when detected early.
Those most at risk are persons who burn easily; those with red or blond hair, blue or green eyes. In addition, those with a personal or family history of melanoma, or of other skin cancers, should have increased awareness. Also at risk are those with a history of excessive sun or ultraviolet light (UV) exposure, and those who have used artificial UV sources such as from tanning beds or sunlamps.
Tanning bed use has been linked to an increased risk of melanoma, especially if tanning is started before the age of 30. Much of the current increase seen in melanoma in adults can be attributed to excessive exposure to UV radiation that is cumulative across a lifetime, starting in childhood and in the young adult years. Therefore, preventing UV exposure from tanning bed use in children and teens is an important way to help reduce their risk of melanoma and to aid in prevention efforts against this cancer.
Caucasians and men over the age of 50 have a higher risk of developing melanoma than the general population. However, under age 50, women carry a higher risk than men. And melanoma does not avoid the young; it is the second most common form of cancer in young women ages 15-29.
Skin cancer warning signs include changes in size, shape or color of a mole or other skin lesion; the appearance of a new growth on the skin, or a sore that doesn’t heal. If you notice a new or existing spot that changes, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that you make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist.
Check your skin, and check your loved ones. Sixteen percent of melanomas are found by spouses. So, especially now, with many of us spending more time at home and with our families, a look could save a life.
For more information on melanoma, please check out the American Academy of Dermatology website at www.aad.org, and the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org.
Charlotte L. Kutsch is a board-certified dermatologist at the Family Dermatology Clinic on the campus of Community Medical Center in Missoula.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!