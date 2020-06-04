Melanoma kills 20 Americans each day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lately, many of us have had more time at home to care for our own health and for the health of those closest to us. With renewed attention to well-being, and with the approaching summer months, I would like to remind all of us about the epidemic of skin cancer.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that kills 20 Americans every day. The rate of this potentially deadly cancer has doubled in the United States from 1982 to 2011. Yet in many instances this cancer is preventable, and highly treatable when detected early.

Those most at risk are persons who burn easily; those with red or blond hair, blue or green eyes. In addition, those with a personal or family history of melanoma, or of other skin cancers, should have increased awareness. Also at risk are those with a history of excessive sun or ultraviolet light (UV) exposure, and those who have used artificial UV sources such as from tanning beds or sunlamps.