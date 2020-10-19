Melissa Romano Support

We are a group of educators that collectively worked for more than 160 years at the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) for five state superintendents of both political parties. We are proud of the role that OPI has had in supporting local public schools and in providing leadership to ensure our Montana schools offer the best public education available anywhere.

Melissa Romano is the candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction that we believe has the energy, expertise, and vision needed to lead public education in Montana. Romano is an experienced Montana public school teacher, the Montana Teacher of the Year for 2018, a nationally recognized educator, and mom of four. We are confident Romano would understand how her decisions as State Superintendent would impact our children in their classrooms. She will advocate for our public schools to ensure the Montana Constitutional requirement that every child has access to a quality public education. That’s why we, and other educators we know, support her for State Superintendent.

The current State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has failed to provide leadership and vision to implement coherent policies that maintain the excellence of Montana public education.