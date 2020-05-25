Memorial Day: What does it mean in 2020?

Facing challenges is not unique to this generation of Americans. Since the beginning of our nation, we have faced numerous struggles and tragically lost loved ones through war or the struggles of forging a new nation. But during these challenging times in our history, America and her people have prevailed. The qualities of ingenuity and grit inherit in Americans have been woven into the fabric of our people from Valley Forge to Afghanistan.

However, there is a unique difference today. We are now bombarded by a 24-hour news cycle and immediate access to a plethora of information. We text, tweet and google, relying on what the internet and Facebook tell us. If it's on the internet, it must be true. Everyone can vent concerning their favorite issue, and our smart phones provide an opportunity for those seeking their five minutes of fame. Like it or not, that is the reality of today.

Considering all this, what should Memorial Day mean to us in 2020? It is imperative that we continue to honor those who sacrificed everything when they chose to participate in the challenges of their day. However, they are no longer in the arena, but their sacrifices have given us the opportunity to proceed on their behalf.

Therefore, let it be our choice to make a commitment to them this Memorial Day and renew our attitudes, our actions and our willingness to set positive goals for the future of America. Let us be creative, determined and refreshed to help make this country the best it has ever been — with the hope that God will continue to bless the United States of America!

Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.