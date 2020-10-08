Methodist minister voting yes on CI-118 and I-190 for marijuana reform

I am voting yes on CI-118 and yes on I-190 because it is the right and just thing to do. The burden of enforcing marijuana prohibition laws is not even in our society and targets the poor and people of color, seemingly by design. As the United Methodist Church Book of Resolutions itself states “The United States policy response to the drug crisis has focused almost exclusively on law enforcement and military solutions. This policy, in some cases, has led to erosion of precious civil liberties and human rights, especially for poor and minority communities.”
Once folks are incarcerated for marijuana offenses, they enter a system designed not for rehabilitation and redemption but for punishment. I’ve read the books, I’ve looked at the data, I’ve spoken to those who went through our justice system. It’s profoundly broken, as evidenced by sky-high incarceration and recidivism rates. I believe in a faith grounded in justice that seeks wholeness, while our current system is based on separation. I follow a God who died so we might not be judged by our worst moments, but who desires repentance. I believe in a God that has a fundamentally different sense of justice than the justice we have today. That belief informs my decision to vote yes on these two measures.
The harm from prohibition is great. Even a misdemeanor conviction can result in ineligibility for public benefits like housing and student loans. A marijuana arrest record can impact your ability to get a job. You can lose your professional license. Being caught with a single joint can effectively result in lifelong punishment. The stigmatization of people with even misdemeanor drug crimes means that not only might they be denied housing or benefits which enable them to better their standing in life, but their children or elderly parents may be cast on to the street with them.
I struggled with whether to speak out on this issue. I mulled over the arguments on both sides, considered how people might react, and prayed about how I was called to use my voice in this instance. The more I thought, the more I researched, the more I prayed the clearer it became to me that this is, for me, a gospel issue. I serve a savior who came to, in his own words, “proclaim release to the prisoners,” and, while I recognize the importance of the justice system in public safety, I cannot imagine that Jesus wants a single person in prison that doesn’t have to be there.
Ultimately any potential harm of marijuana use does not justify sending people into a system that brands them forever as a criminal, that is too often enforced in a way that is racially biased, and that potentially deprives people, and their children, of basic needs like shelter, food, and an education. As a passionate believer in the gospel I cannot square any of this with my belief in a God who is making all things new, in a God who believes in justice for the poor and the marginalized, the God who is calling each of us to reconciliation with one another and the one who is Love.
Please join me in voting yes for CI-118 and I-190.
Daniel Vieland, is a minister in the United Methodist Church and is from Helena
