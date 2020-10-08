Methodist minister voting yes on CI-118 and I-190 for marijuana reform

I am voting yes on CI-118 and yes on I-190 because it is the right and just thing to do. The burden of enforcing marijuana prohibition laws is not even in our society and targets the poor and people of color, seemingly by design. As the United Methodist Church Book of Resolutions itself states “The United States policy response to the drug crisis has focused almost exclusively on law enforcement and military solutions. This policy, in some cases, has led to erosion of precious civil liberties and human rights, especially for poor and minority communities.”

Once folks are incarcerated for marijuana offenses, they enter a system designed not for rehabilitation and redemption but for punishment. I’ve read the books, I’ve looked at the data, I’ve spoken to those who went through our justice system. It’s profoundly broken, as evidenced by sky-high incarceration and recidivism rates. I believe in a faith grounded in justice that seeks wholeness, while our current system is based on separation. I follow a God who died so we might not be judged by our worst moments, but who desires repentance. I believe in a God that has a fundamentally different sense of justice than the justice we have today. That belief informs my decision to vote yes on these two measures.