Michael Jarnevic: Ryan Zinke is an habitual violator

Well, Shazam!, as Gomer Pyle would say: Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules while leading the Department of Interior? Say it isn't so! Cumulatively, Commander Zinke has cynically chalked up no less than 18 federal investigations, with the latest one being initiated by a Trump-appointed DOI Inspector General that concluded that he: “failed to abide by his ethics obligations” and “misused his office for private gain.” Can you believe it? A former bedraggled Navy SEAL, a former flaccid Montana Congressman, the former resigned-in-disgrace secretary of the DOI, and now running for Montana's new western Congressional representative, accused of ethics violations? Inconceivable!

The Code of Federal Regulations § 2635.702 states: “An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated...” That, incidentally, is exactly what Zinke did, according to the IG report.

Why is it that people of Zinke's ilk think that regulations do not apply to them; that they are above the law; that they are exceptions to established norms and are essentially bullet-proof? A certain past president enjoyed — and still enjoys — those “ideals” and Ryan Zinke, appointed by that very same past president, has adopted that seedy and villainous paradigm as his own.

Sadly, for the citizenry of the United States, political corruption such as this has been elevated to an art form, especially by the grifters of the previous administration. And, it appears to the casual observer, to have been a prerequisite for nomination to key positions by the nation's foremost also-ran: Donald J. Trump, a colossal loser, that deplorably haunts us still. Ryan Zinke certainly fits into that Trumpian mold of flimflam artist, egotistical buffoon, and yes, inveterate loser — just like his former boss. Worse yet, Zinke obscenely tries to masquerade as a Teddy Roosevelt clone, as if TR would condone Zinke's public service behavior, civilian or military, because with Zinkster the Prankster, it's: “Ask not what I can do for my country, but what my country can do for me, me, me.”

So who do we vote for to fill this all important seat? Well, I'm betting my pensioner's sawbuck on Monica Tranel, and isn't it high time we elect a Montana woman to Congress? (Historical note: Montana's Jeannette Rankin was the first woman in America to be elected to Congress. Alas, she is the only Montana woman to hold this post.) Tranel is a clean-energy advocate, a conservationist, and recognizes that the Montana we know and love is fast disappearing to those that endorse politicos like Ryan Zinke.

While we're at it, let us appeal to another woman — Deb Haaland, the current Secretary of the Interior — to follow the IG's lead and initiate “any action deemed appropriate” against Zinke's hooliganism. Haaland, who is everything Zinke was not, needs to step up and press the Department of Justice to indict the slippery seal, whose principle talent seems to be never-ending evasion, resistance, and escape from federal justice.

Is there anything positive that can be said of Commander Zinke as a contender for Montana's new Congressional seat? In a word: no. He has demonstrated behavior that is consistently fraudulent while in the Navy, Congress, DOI, and now — alarmingly — an opportunistic return to Congress, where, if elected, it is undeniably certain that his past practices of ethics violations will continue with immersion back into the carnival of harlots beholden to D.J. Trump.

Montana can do better. Much better.

Michael Jarnevic is a retired US Army sergeant major with 42 years of continuous service in both the USMC and US Army Special Forces. Currently, he is a freelance writer, outdoor lecturer, and environmental activist residing outside of Missoula.

