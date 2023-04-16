“How does the government deal with wildfire? They pour money on it until the snows come in September.”

Last summer, the Bureau of Land Management spent a considerable amount of taxpayer money paving the road between Johnsrud and Whitaker Bridge in the Blackfoot River Recreation Corridor, ostensibly to ease access for floaters and fisherman, and for dust mitigation, but — it is now apparent — to facilitate a parade of logging trucks engaged in the denuding of a recreational area for wildfire mitigation. This is but another example of governmental agencies subsidizing the timber industry, again, at taxpayer expense.

This must stop.

Of course, the BLM (and the Forest Service and the DNRC) will argue that such practices are in the name of maintaining a “healthy forest,” but it is a lie. A lie that has been propagated for decades that our forests are “unhealthy” and need “management” or in other words, logging, better classified as denuding. (Whenever I hear the term unhealthy to describe a forest, my first thought is: “So, following that logic, should we log our national parks and wilderness areas, because surely those forests are also “unhealthy?”)

Our forestry schools have spewed this pernicious propaganda for so long that the general public naively believes that cutting trees is somehow beneficial to forest health — and to prevent wildfire — which is disingenuous and patently, perversely absurd. In truth, the only entity that benefits from this denuding is the timber industry, which has a long history of being subsidized by governmental agencies that pay for the roads to the timber sales — again at taxpayer expense — and ends up losing money on the sale because the road costs more than the monies received from the timber itself. These have long been known as deficit timber sales.

Now, I have no problem logging — in a judicious and adult manner — but the logging here in the Northern Rockies, has for the most part, been anything but judicious and certainly not adult. In many cases it appears to have been done by feckless children bent on maximizing profits and environmental concerns be damned. For example, take a drive up to the Garnet Ghost Town and marvel at the “management” inflicted on the south side of the road and tell me this denuding was in any way beneficial to anything other than the timber industry. It certainly wasn't beneficial to the flora and fauna of the forest ecosystem.

Using the tired excuse of “we need to protect our forests from wildfire” by denuding recalls the old adage from the Vietnam War that “we had to destroy the village to save it.” It is that kind of logic. Denuding the forest to prevent wildfire has little impact on wildfire prevention, and, in many cases, only contributes to the intensity of the fires, thus, making them stronger, faster, and hotter — exactly the opposite of the intended purpose.

The present forest denuding going on in the Blackfoot River Recreation Corridor prompts many questions: why are they doing this in a designated recreation area? Just how, exactly, does it benefit recreation? Will floaters and fishermen enjoy battling the logging trucks that devoutly engage in the “time is money and get out of my way” philosophy? Will patches of denuded forest appeal to those there to enjoy the backcountry experience? If you are concerned with the BLM management in Missoula's beloved Blackfoot River Recreation Corridor, I highly suggest you contact their office, or even better, send an email to long-time Missoula resident and BLM's current director at tstonemanning@blm.gov.