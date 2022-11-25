Michael Purington: Treat people the way you want to be treated

When I was 42 years old I realized I was going to be homeless, and it was getting cold out. I had known I was an alcoholic for years, but it seemed to fit in OK with my job — singer, player and front man in the Lost Highway Band. Because we played in bars, I obviously had a little latitude there, and when I look back on those days from a musical aspect I feel blessed and grateful.

By 1993 I had tried every kind of sobering-up method I could find, every one except the one that actually worked. I think I shied away from meetings because I knew a terrifying fact, deep down in my little marinated brain: "Those people actually expect you not to drink!"

I didn't quit drinking and stay sober for 29 years because I "beat the booze" or "wrestled it to a standstill". My new life consisted of looking at myself as honestly as I could, sharing it with at least one other person and taking action to change. The old saying is: "You don't have to do very much — just change your whole life!"

My mom had a very long scrolling "poster" in her living room, It read, "All I need to know I learned in kindergarten." Clean up your own mess. Be kind. Think about other people instead of just yourself.

It's all pretty basic: the Golden Rule, most religious doctrine, even Walt Disney's Thumper: "If ya' can't say nothin' nice, don't say nothin' at all. People I've known would never consider me a "Pollyanna", but I do know that the most rewarding feeling I can get is from helping another human being.

Which brings me to politics. At the age of 10 I watched Kennedy and Nixon debate (on a black and white TV!). Blue or Red, one looked good, and one looked "bad". But looks can be deceiving, and JFK understood television PR, technically and visually.

In 70 years I've never seen so much shouting, lying and rancor, There's no upside to negativity, fear and hatred. It doesn't create, it only destroys.

I enjoy a spirited debate between two well-meaning opponents with vast differences of opinion. I like hearing them explain how they'll make all our lives better. Where did that go?

So, maybe we can all wake up each day with gratitude and a good attitude, go about our day being friendly and decent. Treat people the way we want to be treated and change — from the outside in.

If I can do it, anybody can.