Michael Sol: Amtrak finally prosperous. Will it do any good?

On March 24, the Missoulian ran, for some reason, a commentary from Mark Meyer, opposing funding for a “southern line” Amtrak through Montana, and otherwise bemoaning an overall lack of funding that stated this:

“But often lost in press releases by the BSPRA and in recent news articles are what should be the primary goals for the funding: Fixing the Amtrak’s infrastructure and placing it on a path of sustainability.

“Contrary to highways, waterways and airports which receive recurring lavish funding from numerous government entities, Amtrak has always been a shoestring operation since its 1971 inception, and relies on private infrastructure (i.e. America’s freight railroads) for most of its routes, including in Montana.”

It has to be true that the writer missed the recent news.

For those that “actually read the recent news,” there is some good news.

As reported by the New York Times, Dec. 20, 2021.

“After decades of under-investment, the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Biden signed last month is poised to deliver much-needed improvements.

“The funding includes the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak in 1971, handing the agency billions of dollars to address its repair backlog, modernize its fleet and reduce trip times."

The $66 billion in new funding for rail could also fuel Amtrak’s expansion in its routes across the country, an elusive goal that could generate millions more in revenue for the agency and extend its network to new areas.

“This is a fundamental change,” said John Robert Smith, a former Amtrak board chairman and the chairman of Transportation for America, an advocacy group. “They’ve never had anything comparable to this.”

Indeed, the budget windfall for Amtrak is so large, that Amtrak’s organizational ability to manage that has been called into question by Amtrak’s Office of Inspector General.

The budget windfall, which the writer appeared completely ignorant of, occurred in November 2021, when Congress passed, and the president signed, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide funding to Amtrak for its infrastructure efforts and potential grants to its partners.”

The Inspector General found that the windfall is jeopardized because “Amtrak needs a comprehensive program management framework to govern how it will complete work across Gateway projects, a new Amtrak Office of Inspector General (OIG) report has found.” Railway Age, Feb. 8, 2022.

Amtrak has, for the first time, plenty of money. Unfortunately, it appears that it does not know how to spend it.

A reader can read the March 24 comment to the Missoulian and not know any of that.

More to a different point, re-opening the “southern route” through Montana would add ridership, overall, to the Empire Builder, by connecting on both ends. Amtrak loses more money on the Empire Builder than any other Amtrak passenger service. Anything that improves that record is a plus for Amtrak.

Michael Sol has degrees in journalism and history, working on railroad economic history under Dr. K. Ross Toole. He has a doctorate in chemistry, an law degree and an MBA in finance. He has practiced law for over 40 years and worked for the Milwaukee Road as an historian.

