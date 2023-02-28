Charlene, Karen, Jennifer and all,

Thank you for having brought again to Missoula the marvelous Ballet Beyond Borders international celebration in January.

BBB’s reach is global because dancers from various countries were physically or virtually on the stage of a UM Dennison Theater, packed with families and aficionados during four magical days. Those from Uganda, Nigeria, Ukraine, Israel, or Syria, unable to travel for various reasons, “zoomed” their art and expertise via a huge screen. They all competed writhing their supple, levitating bodies.

The Romanian Radu and Alina’s beautifully dramatic duo poignantly expressed love’s joys and tortures as if somatically translating the psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan’s famous idea that its “truth” emerges from the unconscious core of our being.

The L.A. Pakistani Farah Yasmeen graced us with her magnificently gracious, complex Hindu dance strongly syncopated by Kathak rhythms.

Paolo, Italian dancer from Milan, gave us his powerful rendition of Swan Lake’s Variation, while Corinne, from Italy (Naples), mesmerized us with her ethereal Paquita. Julia (Brazilian dancer and UM student) performed Oyá, with her own choreography straight out of a carnival samba. The Cuban Jorge who studied in Havana, performed a Variation from Talisman. The Missoulian dancer Dimitri gave a splendid rendition of The Brink, which he choreographed too, while the Palestinian Karmil (who dances in Geneva) splendidly illustrated how pirates (and dreams) can leap in the air (The Corsair). The Vancouver (Canada) dancers Marsha (Hong-Kong) and Giovanni (Naples, Italy) choreographed and performed Amara Terra for our delight.

Ahmad gave a heart-wrenching testimony of what life and dancing were in Damascus while the war was raging literally at his doorstep.

L.A.’s famous Redondo Beach’s dancers performed Le Reel for us, while the Salish-Kootenai dancers Louie, and Kya, as well as the Blackfeet Rodney, offered the audience an intense demonstration of how dance survived and flourished on the Reservation, against all odds. Zarina (from Kazan, Tatarstan--Russian Federation) graced us with Tatar songs, literally transcending problematic borders and antagonisms.

Indeed, BBB’s vision is all integrative, offering a vista on today’s dancing world, beyond all creeds and ideologies, beyond the borders of our routines and worries.

If “life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage,” (Macbeth), dance is its bright opposite. It gives life value and meaning. It is an aphesis (redemption), a catharsis (purification)--an Aletheia disclosing the body/mind existential truth. Its discipline regimen is a grammar which lifts bodies out of complacency and depression, fusing ethics, ascesis, and aesthetics together.

Going back to prehistory, dance is Culture’s heart. It celebrates Eros, while soothing Thanatos--man’s wild-side, as the American Londoner, Roman Baca, illustrated with his therapeutic use of dance for PTSD-affected-veterans in London, during the Diplomacy Conference which closed off BBB extravaganza. Complete and replete with workshops on writing, global women’s rights, a “Compassion or Confrontation” art-lecture, a presentation by the Children’s National Ballet of Tblisi (Georgia), whose director, David, presented Mystery, a film on his current dance-work, while his daughter, Mariam, performed Lezginka, followed by a filmic illustration by Gisella (Association Maria Antonietta Berlusconi, Italy) of the Milanese classical dance tradition.

Last but not least, Missoula’s School of Irish Dance gave us Rine Nu Leoin.

Here's the hope that BBB in Missoula will continue to grace us in the future with more magical, eye and ear-opening ballets, break-dances, modern dances, sambas, and other rhythmic semiotics of the body under influence of the lyric, transcendental, ethereal and physical, sublimity of Dance.