Michel Valentin: Entitled Title IX

“L’homme n’est ni ange ni bête, et le malheur veut que qui veut faire l’ange fait la bête.”--Man is neither an angel nor a beast, and the problem is that whoever wants to act like an angel, acts like a beast. Pascal.

The Federal Government started Title IX to stop gender discrimination in sports and at work. Armed with probity, a keen sense of protective fairness, and a battery of federal regulations, it then moved into academia. Its intentions were to apply the same rules it had cast upon sports on to campus gender relations.

But since 2000, academia has become a very contentious place. Professors are under all kinds of attacks. Campuses’ climate reflects the loss of the rigorous, critical intellectualism for which higher education became famous. The humanities were replaced by the perverse rule of identity politics allied to political correctness, and the three-tiered ideology of biological determinism, cognitivism, and capitalism.

Universities are no longer radical: conformity and authoritarianism reign supreme — wokeism being a poor substitute for cultural, political, and textual theory.

Blinded by its founding virtuousness, Title IX rode the wave of academia’s “de-liberalization,” becoming another bureaucratic layer. In the process, it jettisoned the enlightened progressiveness sustaining its mission for a conveniently simplistic model of judicial functioning, and a one-dimensional conception of male/female relations. Under the guise of defending female “vulnerable innocence” against masculine “malevolent power,” Title IX became trapped by its caricature-like conception of justice, and its zoological fantasy of professors-aka-predators preying on students-aka-victims.

The ends justifying the means, Title IX abandoned fair-play, due process, and the rule of law — Miranda gone with the wind. While invoking for itself the power and respect due to justice, it violated habeas corpus fundamentals.

Protected by the quasi-feudal system of academia and the self-righteous, all-powerful cloak of the federal government, it customarily ignores proofs. Its process is asymmetric and arbitrary: the alleged victim always right, and the “not-alleged” perpetrator always guilty. As if informed by Psychology101, Title IX officers sententiously answer, when challenged by outsiders, “Why would female students lodge complaints if they hadn’t been victimized? We are making campuses safer.” Stalinist judges were also convinced that they were making the Revolution safe from counter-revolutionaries.

Once a male (sometimes female) professor is accused by (generally) a female student, he is forced to enter Title IX’s strange legal zone where fair judgment is suspended. The lengthy and traumatic process is a Teflon conduit from which no climbing back is possible. Title IX’s special methodology produces two victims: the to-be-expelled professor, and the politically manipulated student, which brings the following question. Does its automatic casting of females as defenseless victims help them acquire agency, self-respect, and confidence?

Title IX’s “legal simulation” is a mock trial in a kangaroo court, where professors’ utterances become sexual innuendos; his gestures lewd touches. A pat on the shoulder or the knee becomes a lurid caress provoking “hysterical panic” in the “victim.” A misplaced, misunderstood word, or a sentence taken out of context, becomes a “death sentence” for the speaker.

Has Title IX become the F.B.I. of a politically correct academia ruled by identity politics? An authoritarian, neo-puritan office whose proof-tracking is reminiscent of the witch-finder general or the Spanish Inquisition? Or do Title IX’s diktats serve as palliatives for the weakness of an academia besieged by its own contradictions and the utilitarian demands of the market?

Lacanian psychoanalysts think that the law is divided between a positive, liberating form and a negative, obscene excess.

At UM, Title IX is well-established. Is its performance excessive?