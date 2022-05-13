Michel Valentin: Global populism

Today, contemporary societies are challenged by the very system which defines them. The spin-offs and unintended consequences of global, neo-liberal, free-market capitalism which built their affluence threaten to undo them.

Job-outsourcing, unfettered competition, under- and unemployment, low-paying service-jobs, dramatically increasing inequalities, pop-culture commercial hegemony, global warming and climate chaos, loss of national sovereignty, deteriorating human health (including pandemics, hunger, mental issues, addictions…) are afflicting societies everywhere, from the richest to the poorest, weakening democracies, bringing despair or resignation, revolt against the system or withdrawal from politics.

In response to these unprecedented global challenges, two main kinds of populisms have re-surfaced in the world.

The first, left-leaning, thinks that capitalism is the source of our problems.

The second, right-leaning, believes that immigrants cause our problems.

The first is brainier. The second is more emotional.

The first is informed by political and cultural analysts, critical economists, radical politicians, etc. Leftists sustain their thinking via history’s lessons and rational, political analysis.

The second follows demagogues, public opinion manipulators, easy solutions, and saviors. Nationalist populists feed their reactive emotions via the social media, which reinforce the aggregation of like-minded people.

Both kinds of populisms are anti-establishment. They distrust traditional parties and politics, although they are against “Big Government” only when it does not favor them. Both are upset by their progressively diminishing income, while the top 1% grows obscenely wealthy.

The first, the left, contrary to tradition, is no longer “internationalist” in character. Multinationals have destroyed “internationalist thinking,” while citizenries are atomized by Identity Politics which fragments the body politic. Ironically, the second, the right, is now more “internationalist.” Their presidential leaders and activists (Le Pen, Orban, Putin, Trump, Bolsonaro, Salvini, Berlusconi, Johnson, Kaczinski, Modi, Duterte …) support each other’s efforts and agendas, publicly and secretly.

What is interesting is that both American and French right-wing populisms have a lot in common. Both are disgusted by elitism and are anti-statist, symbolized by Paris, or Washington and its Beltway. Both consider immigrants, with their competitive presence, their different religions, food, traditions, and gender rules, as the source of their own loss of cultural identity, while competing for the same jobs. Trumpists consider Latino immigrants to be the main problem, while Le Penists see Muslim immigrants as the issue. Both mix up in the same grab-bag legals, illegals, and asylum seekers, with recent and established immigrants (who are French or American citizens) and their offspring.

Both right wing populisms privilege independence and “lifting oneself up by one’s own bootstraps” instead of State Welfare’s entitlements. Le Penists accuse immigrants of dependence on, and depletion of, an over-generous Social Security funded by the high taxes citizens pay. They fear French citizens displacement by Muslims immigrants and their descendants (Le Grand Remplacement), while Trumpists fear the Hispanization of their country (La Reconquista).

In the last presidential elections, the majority of French rural communities (20,000) voted Le Pen, while the majority of rural Americans voted for Trump. 33% of Le Pen voters do not have the baccalauréat (high-school’s terminal exam), 40% are workers, 30% employees and little shopkeepers; 23% are unemployed. By the same token, Trump’s voters are mostly white, poor, and ill-educated. Both populisms are ultra-nationalist and protectionist. Both show false consciousness by scapegoating immigrants for the issues generated by global capitalism — while immigrants, themselves, are fleeing the joblessness generated by global consumerism in their native countries.

Perhaps, populists are not aware that by 2070, demographists predict that Europe and America will have inverted “population pyramids” with negative-growth if immigration is too controlled.

Michel Valentin is a retired UM Professor and EPIS researcher.

