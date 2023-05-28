Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Where are you Generations X, Y, and Z? Where has the youth gone?

Absorbed by identity politics? Paralyzed by political correctness? Engaged in expanding the 72+ LGBTQA “sexual choices?” Cherry-picking from the vertiginous variety of products, ideas, or beliefs on the physical and digital shelves of consumer society? Or simply swallowed by the system’s ubiquitous high-tech screens of digital communication?

Where are the equivalents of the Czar-defying “Russian Decembrists?” Where is the new “Greatest Generation?” The contemporary of the “May 1968 youth” who toppled conservative fossilization in France? The Young Turks of 2023? The 21st century “New Wave” of angry and talented creators?

Co-opted by Silicon Valley? By Big Money? Ready to levitate into the Meta-Verse? Or just too comfy?

It is true that radical challenges, never encountered in our recorded history, confront humanity and life in general. Once the answer, revolutions now seem impossible: no center to take over; no single tyrant to eliminate; no easy solution since our way of living and being (especially if rich) is part of the problem. Everything is now diffuse and complex — caught in labyrinthine nexuses and rhizomes of knotted entanglements. Materialist determinism and scientific positivism are our new divinities. The neo-liberal system’s ideology and economy is the new “normal.” The system has also severed people from the basic societal life — isolating them into individualized consumers/producers/enjoyers.

Deniers included, everybody knows that the system, while bestowing unprecedented benefits upon humanity, paradoxically generates physical and mental symptoms galore, induces violent behavior on a mass-scale, while de-naturing a nature that strikes back. This massive human mess is dispiriting, especially for youngsters, who have enjoyed unprecedented affluence — although relative and unequally accessed.

The minimization of the impending ecological and socio-economic global catastrophes requires new, radical politics. Contrary to promises, our “instantaneous-communication-global-network” turned into a gridiron-like grid. Contrary to expectations it did not yield the kind of ground-breaking politics, deep-thinking, and decision-making that the seriousness of our postmodern troubles requires. Nothing can replace Humanism: the study of millennia of art, cultures, texts, books, interpreting changes, tragedies, and hopes. Youngsters lack a text-based education with its hard, analytical, critical acumen. The culprit is the malevolent logic of cynical politicos, using free-market logic to minimize young Americans’ access to books. Consequently, how are youngsters supposed to read mind-enhancing texts, the very textuality which gave their predecessors the indispensable inspiration and motivation?

Youngsters, please, do not let super-rich, demagogic septuagenarians dictate your future via an obsolete two-party-system, underwritten by Big Money and 538 Electors! Why mortgage your future on debased, ideological currencies? Trust people who set you up against imaginary scapegoats, while laughing behind your backs, or giggling all the way to offshore banks? Listen to hypocrites who despoil your dreams’ innocence and purity by persuading you that utopia is a dirty word, that nothing else can replace the status quo? They falsify the Game’s Rules so that the privileged 1% stay on top, gated in their cool Elysium (see the 2013 film), while middle- and lower-class people survive in a polluted, expensive, air-conditioned, or sweltering nightmare.

Youth of the world arise! Be counted! Reject cynicism, indifference, despondency, or depression — by-products of isolation and hopelessness! Reconnect your defiant optimism with your eternal energy — your utopian élan vital! Send the Old Guard to the dustbin of History. Re-invent the world before the System’s logic forces A.I. and gene-therapy on us to improve “deficient humanity.” Read Montaigne on friendship, Emerson on transcendence, Marx on exploitation, Baudrillard on hyper-virtuality, de Beauvoir on feminism, the Frankfurt School philosophers, or Lacan on “sexuation,” etc.