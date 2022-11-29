Michel Valentin: President Putin’s postmodern, potalitarian war

What is new in Putin’s war is its totalitarian dimension targeting everything and everybody everywhere, and its hyper-real dimension of “Total Spectacle.”

Both WWI and WWII were world wars because of colonial empires and their competing economies. America’s Middle East military interventions, and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have now pushed wars to unprecedented levels of voyeurism, consumerism, and inhumanity. The Ukrainian war is as global and far-reaching as neo-liberal capitalism – on a scale exceeding all measures, restraints, and even any sense of utilitarian logic.

Sherman supposedly invented the concept of “total war.” His March to the Sea used logistic and psychological warfare – murder, torture, rape, looting, burning of crops, food pillaging – to instill terror in civilians. Sherman’s goal was to strip “the country of corn, cattle, hogs, sheep, poultry, everything … make old and young, rich and poor, feel the hard hand of war.” Sherman wrote: “Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” He thought he was God’s hand.

If “war is simply the continuation of political intercourse with the addition of other means” (Clausewitz), Sherman’s hand was a terrible variation on Adam Smith’s “invisible hand of the market”—more like its clenched fist; an early avatar of Schumpeter’s capitalistic “gale of creative destruction.” The Russian anarchist Bakunin even described Sherman’s tactic and strategy as “creative destruction.” Today’s digitalized fingers, sometimes far away, press the trigger launching missiles in “real time” with a video-game legerdemain.

Russian mass violence, “on” and “off the field,” should not surprise us. What is now termed “terroristic violence” was common practice in Europe and Asia. Romans routinely performed mass killing, mass enslavement, and the looting and leveling of cities. Massacres and atrocities of all kinds were modalities of the military arts during the Middle-Ages and Renaissance. Men were killed and women raped — especially rural folks. European colonial wars of conquest often involved mass-enslavement and/or genocides of the natives.

Only in Pre-Columbian America did many Indian tribes restrain human cruelty by practicing “counting coups.”

The WWI German army’s exactions in Northern France, WWII Nazi armies’ atrocities, the Japanese rape of Nanking, Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings…, are all variations on, and logical extrapolations of, the same terror-inspiring war of extermination and “terre brûlée,” of “wholesale destruction… terrible to contemplate, but… the scourge of war”(Sherman again). The practice of torture by French paratroopers during the Algerian War of Independence left a terrible traumatic legacy in the Algerian people and the French military.

Wars magnify what Freud calls the death-drive to unspeakable levels of horror, worthy of a place in Dante’s Circles of Hell.

Totalitarian wars banalize the commingling of madness with evil, of instrumental reason with algorithms in the name of a “Raison d’Etat” justifying its cruel cynicism via ideological fantasy. What used to be the “other” or “dirty” face of battle, officially hidden or obfuscated, is now cynically displayed in open view for everybody to “enjoy.” The Media think that cameras’ presence deters death. This is no longer true.

The integrated nexus “high-tech weaponry/surveillance/tele-information/dis-information system,” compresses together data-retrieval with info-analysis and decision-making. It constitutes a reflexive loop with immediate consequences. In ill-intentioned hands, it unleashes unprecedented levels of suffering and destruction (Kuwait, Iraq, Ukraine…). Obeying the same logic as the global economy, totalitarian wars also devastate the environment.

Postmodern war’s climax may bring our ultimate sacrifice: annihilation via the nuclear holocaust. All over the world, kids play with strategy-video-games simulating totalitarian wars, as if prepping themselves psychologically.

Thinking possibly about himself, Sherman wrote “God will judge us in due time.” But, as Nietzsche lamented, “God is dead.”