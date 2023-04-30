France and the United States of America both claim cultural universalism and exceptionalism.

The first, reeling under the nostalgia of past grandeur, is in moral, political, and economic decline.

The second, although suffering from grave symptoms, is still on the economic, scientific, and technological upswing, still attracting “the tired…poor…huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” as Emma Lazarus’ poem, "The New Colossus," reads on the Statue of Liberty.

Let’s leave the French to their “entitlement woes.” If they think they can, in a ferociously competitive, capitalist world, still retire at 62 with full benefits and only work 35 hours a week, so be it! Let’s concentrate on the USA.

Perplexed by those claiming that the American Dream is biased, conservative nationalists curatively recommend “stop whining, pick yourself up, and move on!” Irritated by realist criticisms of American exploitative exceptionalism, reactionary politicos bark “Make America Great Again!” Infuriated by those they consider anti-American, ultra-nationalists ideologically scream “Love it or leave it!”

These fierce patriots forget two things: 1) America’s pronoun is not “it” — she is gendered feminine, as the Statue of Liberty — Columbia, embodies; 2) Original sins can’t be ignored because, like Greek destiny or family curses, “repressed negatives” “bite back.” America’s birth was not immaculate.

Indian genocide and African enslavement, conveniently swept under Columbia’s white toga, can no longer be written off as collateral damages, although, looking for excuses, nationalists assert that, the ends justifying the means, “foundational violence” is “history’s normal.”

Indeed, from the Greek to the Roman, from the Mongol to the Moghul, from the Spanish, Portuguese, and British to the French, not forgetting the Dutch, the vast hegemonic sweeps of empire-building monarchies and republics left their bitter-sweet legacies of massacres and slavery throughout history. Late in the supremacy race, the Germans caught up with their infamous “Thousand-Year-Reich.” But non-European conquerors never tried to justify their wrong-doings by using Enlightenment’s “superior” reason and progress as Western nations did.

It is true that to make societal life “possible,” “past horrors” must become history, but with a caveat: History is not whitewashing. Especially when one also claims universalism and exceptionalism. If one ignores or denies past atrocities, they come back to haunt you through the “negative side of things,” feeding into the self-perpetuating oppression/repression/poverty loop, trapping society’s “weakest links.” The denied “bad and ugly” oozes back, via the unconscious (whose existence positivist scientists refute), which obeys a different logic. The “conveniently unaddressed,” symptomatically lingering under society’s skin, periodically “erupts” via its pores in paranoid or psychotic acting-out. Americans experience these pathologies every day: homicides, mass-shootings, racial/sexual hatred, suicides, serial-murders.

“Repressed negatives” aren’t the single cause of “our national pathologies.”

It is true that while obscenely enriching elites, global, high-tech, neo-liberal capital lifted many out of poverty. It is also obvious that capitalist hegemonic domination exacerbated inequalities and resentment, letting entire segments of society rot (ghettos, reservations, the rust belt…), ignoring rural areas, privatizing public domains, and destroying the environment. The perverse side-effects of mass-consumerism, competitive individualism, and the abandonment of the least profitable, sicken bodies and minds. Many are medicated for cancers, heart problems, countless allergies, or psycho-somatic ailments — despair, insomnia, sexual dysfunctions, mental issues... Others “self-medicate” with drugs or alcohol.

“Make America Great Again?” Alright! Make Her Better for All!

“Cancel culture” and “political correctness” are no answer. Socio-economic justice is.

America must look at her past, not with “eyes wide shut,” but with courage and understanding (education), and draw the right conclusions. Politicians must take the necessary measures to make sure the American dream amplifies everybody’s dreams.