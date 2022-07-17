Michel Valentin: With no visionaries at the helm, USS UM continues to founder

Once a proud and successful academic vessel roaming Higher-Ed’s seas, the USS UM now seems like a derelict vessel with intoxicated sailors at the helm, barely able to keep her from descending into the maelstrom.

Ten years of incompetent student recruitment campaigns and financial retrenchments led to the ruination of Montana’s flagship university.

To keep her buoyant, the officers on her poop-deck had only one obsessive imperative: “Cut!”

Under the command of an academic alchemist, they tossed “old wood” overboard and jettisoned part-time crew, short-term sailors, and engine-room workers — men and women alike. They disassembled entire departments and programs — throwing babies and bathwater overboard.

The Philosophy Lounge was “rightsized,” English, Math, Anthropology, History (the student-preferred suites) were dismantled, while “LGBTQIA+ safe-places” were added. To accelerate “APAS” (Program-Prioritization) the Mormon Provost was replaced by a contractual Provost — an academic “hatchet-lady.”

After a “star-powered” female captain interim, a swashbuckling d’Artagnan took command, steering the ship with a utilitarian, corporatist legerdemain. “Student-positive-feedback specialists” were hired, the cafeteria was remodeled into a foodies’ restaurant, and an art museum created —supernumerary superstructures on a crumbling vessel.

UM’s international deck lost all first-class pretense. Her foreign languages/cultures accommodations had 40+ officers and hands under George Dennison. Now, they have a miserly dozen.

To no avail! The floating university kept on listing.

Unable to attract enough passengers and international clients, the ship ran half-empty, with monolingual passengers and crew relying on Google Translator in desperate search for safe harbors like a forlorn Flying Dutchman. Careerist deans and provosts jumped ship as quickly as they climbed aboard. First, second and third officers’ swivel-chairs on her bridge became spinning chairs.

Unable to retain qualified wo/men in the wheelhouse, UM couldn’t tack to windward of adversarial squalls. Politically correct storms, breezy scandals, noxious legal winds, swept through her deserted promenade-decks. Praying, the remaining crew hid in their office-cabins. “Every wo/man for her/himself and God for all.” Communal resistance evaporated except for some agitation here and there, which, adding insult to injury, paralyzed the ship.

Feeling left high and dry without monetary compensation, part of the dismissed female crew decided to levy their pound of flesh by claiming discrimination by the remaining “First Class’s old-boys.” Also, some passengers started to stage protests, demanding counseling/programs for female victims, and the purging of allegedly racist/sexist crew.

Unwilling to defend UM, more officers resigned.

This empty PC rhetoric, and vague complaints-cum-flimsy- lawsuits, unable to transcend solipsistic concerns, subjective angst, or a naïve understanding of otherness, are the direct results of the removal of all intellectual, critical, historical, and political structures from USS UM.

No wonder the complainers reacted as vulgar consumers, not analytically educated, thinking-beings. Obviously, they never learned from HMS Bounty, the schooner La Amistad, or the battleship Potemkin.

USS UM became a stultifera navis (medieval “ship of fools”) while her cruising wavered between a pale version of Coleridge’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner and a paltry rendition of Rimbaud’s Drunken Boat.

When no visionary and enlightened hand holds the helm, all hell breaks loose.

What made the Montana flagship university attractive for the many was the powerful intellectualism, wealth and diversity of her liberal arts; her humanist thinking; her critical, political dimension; and her foreign languages/cultures.

Now, in summer, USS U of M masquerades as USS Pacific Princess (love boat). The remainder of the year, she is a packet-ship delivering grants to scientists, and a service-barge ferrying students to jobs.

O Captain! My Captain! Where are you?