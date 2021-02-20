Middle Fork outfitters support Simpson plan to save salmon and steelhead

MFOA members and our private boating friends have done our part for the salmon. Starting in 2010, changes made in how permits are issued, and reissued, during the salmon spawning window of Aug. 15-Sept. 15 have resulted in a reduction of use. We are now monitored closely during this spawning time to prevent boats from impeding with the spawning salmon’s activities, some of the few redds left are found in the only path down stream in certain years. If we are unable to avoid them our fear is a river closure may be put in place.

It’s tough to overstate the enormity of Simpson’s proposal. Since it encompasses the Columbia, Snake and Salmon River basins, this is the largest river-restoration project in history ever proposed — in geographic area as well as in cost.

The beauty of Simpson’s $33.5 billion proposal is that it actually finds a path through all these rocky issues.

Removing the four Lower Snake River dams is just one, essential part of the plan. The MFOA welcomes the other parts of the proposal such as continued funding for habitat restoration projects in the upper Salmon Basin and funding for research and monitoring, a fund to draw from should the salmon and steelhead season be curtailed during the dam removal process.