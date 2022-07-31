Mike Bader: Bear Smart keeps communities and bears safer

What is “Bear Smart?” Being aware of your surroundings in bear habitat, traveling with companions, carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, avoiding areas of thick brush and being extra cautious at dawn and dusk when bears are more active. Caution while hunting is particularly essential due to its solitary and stealthy nature. Keeping a clean camp is a must. Grizzly bears have expanded their range and according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks it’s possible to encounter a grizzly anywhere in western Montana.

Bear Smart also means being considerate to your human neighbors by doing the right things to minimize the chances of attracting a bear to unnatural foods. Bear experts say the tragic fatal incident in Ovando involved a young male grizzly that may have been one of many grizzlies that obtained garbage and other human foods in the Seeley Lake area. The bear certainly obtained unprotected chickens in Ovando.

For bears it is risk/reward. If they obtain a food reward and nothing bad happens, fear of humans is reduced and the chances of a bear-human conflict increase. Bears have a powerful sense of smell and great memories so an easy food source is not forgotten. This is especially true during years of poor natural food production. Fewer huckleberries and other staples mean bears are tempted to seek out unsecured unnatural foods to fatten up for winter hibernation.

Therefore, Bear Smart includes securing attractants including garbage and pet food indoors, surrounding chicken coops and other livestock with electric fencing and carcass removal programs on ranchlands. Raising chickens in bear country is a generally bad idea and chickens are now a major factor in grizzly bear mortality. Stinky compost piles also attract bears. Bird feeders should be removed spring through fall and picking ripe fruit from trees and off the ground is essential.

If a bear is attracted into inhabited areas it affects the entire neighborhood. None of us likes to be told what to do, especially on our own property, but we don’t have the right to endanger the welfare of others. Liability is a factor and it’s only a matter of time before people suffering damage to personal property or life and limb sue their careless neighbors for damages. Keeping attractants locked up indoors or installing an electric fence is cheaper and more responsible. Voluntary efforts are preferable, but when that is insufficient, adoption of ordinances with enforcement mechanisms such as fines becomes necessary.

Montanans are stepping up. Whitefish and Red Lodge have become Bear Smart Communities. The Blackfoot Challenge sponsors a carcass collection program. Seeley Lake is beginning a much-needed hazard assessment. Throughout Montana, Defenders of Wildlife provides funding for electric fencing. In Missoula, three groups are working to make the community safer. For years Missoula Bears has provided a weekly update and informational website; the Missoula Bear Smart Working Group is working with the City and County, have completed a bear conflict hazard assessment and are working to strengthen the garbage ordinance and implement bear smart practices so Missoula can become a Bear Smart Community. A new group, Missoula for Bears raises funds for the installation of secure garbage enclosures and proactive mitigation projects in Missoula County. These three groups complement each other.

Bear Smart certification doesn’t guarantee safety just as there isn’t a 100% chance of not being struck by lightning. But like heeding “when thunder roars go indoors” being Bear Smart lowers the risks and encourages bears to stay in the surrounding wildlands where they belong.

For info and donations: gofundme.com/f/help-make-missoula-mt-bearsmart