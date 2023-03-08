The process of developing a management plan for the 45,000-acre Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) west of Missoula is emblematic of an alarming trend for designated fish and wildlife areas. It seems Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is joining the push for more recreation use in lands designated for fish and wildlife. At a recent meeting the plan coordinator said “it’s a recreation strategy.” It should be a fish and wildlife management plan.

Here’s what happened in WMAs in Utah after they gave into the demands of recreationists. According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources “notable habitat damage is occurring” in WMAs from e-bike use which has prompted restrictions.

“While we would like to provide recreational opportunities on our WMAs, these properties were purchased for the benefit of wildlife and wildlife habitat,” a spokesperson said. “With the increased use of e-bikes, we are seeing these properties damaged, ultimately limiting our ability to manage them for their intended purpose.”

Fish Creek WMA was also purchased with public funds to protect sensitive fish and wildlife habitats. It should not and must not be managed as a play area for off-road motorized vehicles and mountain bikes with expanded campgrounds.

Dividing the Fish Creek drainage into sections of differing intensity of use won’t work. More people will be attracted, the lower end of the drainage will fill up and people will keep moving up the drainage, increasing use of undesignated areas and damage to fish and wildlife habitat. This use will expand onto adjacent Forest Service land.

Who would enforce regulations when the crowds increase? Don’t count on state and federal land management agencies. They increase use but without commensurate increases in enforcement and management personnel.

The Fish Creek planners are relying on a model called the Interagency Visitor Use Framework, the product of six federal agencies. It is not a management plan. As with most interagency documents, each agency interprets it according to their own management desires.

For example, the Flathead National Forest Supervisor stated at the most recent NCDE grizzly bear subcommittee meeting that the Forest Service is not comfortable with placing limits on recreation use and feels obligated to meet increasing demand. Even when it conflicts with the Grizzly Bear Conservation Strategy which the Forest Service is a major party to and within threatened endangered fish and wildlife recovery areas designated for those species.

Mimicking the Forest Service, the Fish Creek planners indicate there will be limited monitoring of conditions when there isn’t much of a baseline. Really? Fish Creek and its tributaries are designated Bull Trout Critical Habitat and are the major spawning grounds for bull trout in that section of the Clark Fork River. Bull trout are sensitive to reductions in water quality and quality habitat.

The Fish Creek WMA also includes lands designated in the Grizzly Bear Conservation Strategy (which FWP is a party to) as the Ninemile Demographic Connectivity Area. Its purpose is to facilitate natural movements of grizzly bears from the NCDE to the Bitterroot Ecosystem and Recovery Area. From the Ninemile the most direct and secure route includes the Fish Creek WMA which is adjacent to the Great Burn Proposed Wilderness. Grizzly bear presence has been documented here and in adjacent areas.

The Fish Creek WMA and Park need more supporters not more users. The people of Montana bought it to protect fish and wildlife habitat. Don’t let it be turned into an overcrowded recreational playground. To share your comments email fwprg22@mt.gov.