Mike Bader: No trading Montana’s WSAs

Montana has seven Wilderness Study Areas (WSAs) on 700,000 acres of lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service and 37 areas on 300,000 acres of lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). These one million roadless acres play a vital role in providing habitat for Montana’s fish and wildlife and regional landscape connectivity for migrations and genetic interchange. The University of Montana public lands survey found 72% of Montanans want to “maintain or increase protection for WSAs” while only 6% want protections removed.

Forest Service WSAs have their origin in the Montana Wilderness Study Areas Act of 1977, sponsored by Montana Senator Lee Metcalf. Each area is to be evaluated and recommendations to Congress made through National Forest Plans. The Act states: “the wilderness study areas designated by this Act shall, until Congress determines otherwise, be administered by the Secretary of Agriculture to maintain their presently existing wilderness character and potential for inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System.” The BLM uses an administrative process but all WSAs are evaluated for their wilderness character and qualities.

Since 1977 our knowledge and understanding of the needs of fish and wildlife has grown by leaps and bounds and the definition of Wilderness has come full circle. In Old English the word for Wilderness, “wildēornes” translates to “places inhabited by wild animals.” Wilderness isn’t limited to the highest mountain peaks or the steepest canyons. Connectivity is key and the habitat for grizzly bears and other wildlife that link the major ecosystems of the Northern Continental Divide, Yellowstone and central Idaho are anchored by WSAs. They serve as points of wildness in Montana’s iconic mountain ranges including the Sapphires, Bitterroots, West Pioneers, Big Snowies, Little Belts and Gallatins. It was never the intent to make WSAs trading stock or to be held hostage for political ambitions yet that is what is before us today.

The Forest Service and BLM have not been fair arbiters of wilderness values and have shown a bias in evaluations towards resource extraction and have allowed illegal motorized use and mountain biking in WSAs to establish “historic uses” to disqualify them for Wilderness designation. Some “green” groups were complicit in the Gallatin National Forest recommendation to open up a third of the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn WSA adjacent to Yellowstone. These groups previously proposed releasing almost all of the West Pioneer WSA and about half of the Sapphire WSA. And what would WSAs be traded for? In almost every case they are traded for the highest, rockiest and least productive wildlife habitats that industry is not interested in.

Just as bad is the no science, no sense approach of Senator Steve Daines, who would hold hostage any wilderness legislation for Montana unless at least 300,000 acres of WSAs are released to logging, roadbuilding, mining, motorized recreation and all the other multiple abuses.

Desperate for a “victory” the green groups may be considering trading off some WSAs to satisfy Daines in order to get the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act passed. The global loss of wild areas and biodiversity are so precipitous that any thought of using WSAs for trading stock to achieve pyrrhic victories good for fundraising and nothing else is plain wrong.

Montana’s WSAs hold together what we have left. Roadless areas are increasingly rare in this world and a haven for threatened and endangered species. Science, law and public opinion all say there is no mandate for trading away Montana’s WSAs. The best way to “maintain and increase protections for WSAs” as the vast majority of Montanans want, is for Congress to formally designate them as Wilderness, no strings or horse trading attached.