Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lolo National Forest has begun the process of revising the forest plan. What is a forest plan and why does it matter? Under the National Forest Management Act, each National Forest is required to prepare a forest plan and revise it every 10-15 years. The plan guides management across the forest on a host of issues. The National Forest Planning Rule of 2012 added requirements regarding species of conservation concern, species viability and habitat connectivity.

Despite the requirements, 1986 plan is still in effect. Conditions, particularly human population growth and visitation, have changed significantly. The Lolo surrounds Missoula and the urban area population has easily doubled in size. Since in reality plans are not revised every 10-15 years, the plans and strategies adopted may be in effect for decades to come.

The Lolo is the “Connectivity National Forest.” It is located between the Northern Continental Divide, Cabinet-Yaak and Bitterroot ecosystems and includes linkage habitat toward the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and also contains the Ninemile Demographic Connectivity Area. The National Forest Management Act, Endangered Species Act and White House policy require connectivity and it should be considered at every level of the revision process.

The Lolo, through its roadless areas, headwater streams and mature and old growth forests, serves as climate refugia protecting species from extinction and keeping water temperatures low enough and flows high enough to maintain sport fisheries, recreation and agriculture.

Riparian Habitat Conservation Areas from the Inland Native Fish Strategy are part of current forest plans and provide protection for bull trout critical habitat and westslope cutthroat trout and the streamside vegetation that shades and cools water. The Lolo should be encouraged to keep the INFISH protections.

The transportation system is also a critical issue as it is the vector that causes habitat fragmentation, mortality and sedimentation of streams yet also provides one form of access to public lands. A vast repository of science since 1986 define scientifically derived standards for open road density and motorized trails to protect elk, grizzly bear and many other species. In general, the science and the public are opposed to new permanent roads on the National Forests and there is an issue with “temporary” roads which end up on the landscape for decades. Road management, and specifically lower road densities, can be achieved through the revision.

Mountain bikes are not mentioned in the 1986 plan and there is no coherent, cohesive approach to managing them on the Lolo National Forest. How much use, including by e-bikes, is appropriate and where?

Same with logging. How much, where and how? And of course, fire. What’s scientific, achievable, targeted, cost-effective and least disruptive to forest ecosystems and wildlife and fisheries? Different answers from different people but again, a huge body of science is available. One-size-fits-all, simplistic strategies based on logging vast amounts of the Lolo National Forest should be off the table.

Fish, wildlife and forests have gotten short shrift in plan revisions. While 98% of the public comments on the Flathead National Forest revision supported Wilderness for all roadless areas, the Forest Service recommended a minimal amount in line with what the more influential timber and industrial recreation industries wanted. What will the Lolo do? Hopefully something different and they are asking you for your input now.

The Lolo recently took comment on the inventory process for the Wilderness and Wild & Scenic Rivers and associated Outstanding Remarkable Values. Beginning on June 9 there is an opportunity to comment on Threatened and Endangered Species and Potential Species of Conservation Concern with other issues to follow.

To learn more and comment, visit fs.usda.gov/goto/lolo/planrevision.