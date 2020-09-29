Mike Cooney: 'I will defend Montanans’ access quality affordable health care'

And I don’t need to tell you what happens to a rural community when folks can no longer get the health care they need.

So, what can we do? At this point, little can be done to stop Rep. Gianforte and his buddies in Congress from scrapping the ACA and Medicaid expansion and throwing massive uncertainty into the health care system.

But as your next governor, if the ACA is overturned and Medicaid expansion eliminated, I will bring Republicans and Democrats together to codify, in state law, the critical and popular protections offered by the Affordable Care Act.

We will keep protections for folks with pre-existing conditions, so they cannot be denied coverage or forced to pay a drastically higher rate.

We will prohibit annual or lifetime caps on coverage, and we will ensure the ten essential health benefits that plans must cover under the ACA like ambulatory care, mental health and substance use disorder services, and maternity and newborn care are covered.

These measures will limit the fallout, and protect some of the Montanans who would be left out to dry should the ACA be scrapped. But we must be honest - getting rid of the ACA will be terribly destructive for our state.