Mike Kadas: Energy policy is a critical aspect of national security

Continued reliance on petroleum and natural gas is a threat to our national and economic security. It is no surprise that prices at the pump would go up due to sanctions on Russian oil and that they would not go down appreciatively due to marginal increases in supply in the U.S.

Oil and natural gas are commodities where the price is largely set in the global market. While the U.S. is the largest producer of oil (15% of the global total) a small increase in that percentage has a minimal impact on the price and to the extent that it does change price, 85% of the benefit accrues to foreign consumers. On the other hand, placing justifiably stringent sanctions on the second largest producer of oil, Russia (13%), has the effect of creating a shortage that cannot be quickly remedied and so causes prices to rise significantly.

This is classic supply and demand, particularly where supply is slow to react in the short run. It is the same system we have been operating under for over 50 years, particularly since the rise of OPEC. The system for natural gas is somewhat more regionalized, but due to the rise of transportable liquified natural gas is becoming more and more like the global market for oil.

The basic problem is that the U.S. and most other developed economies are highly dependent on these petro-fuels. This in turn makes us all vulnerable to price shocks, particularly those engineered by foreign dictatorships such as Russia and Saudi Arabia (12% of global production).

For the first time in decades, we now have a viable solution to this dependence. Due to extraordinary advancements in the efficiency and production of solar and wind technologies, these free-fuel resources are now cheaper than carbon-based resources. Currently the cost per mile of operating an electric vehicle is only one third that of a comparable gasoline powered vehicle. With massive electrification we can significantly reduce our dependence on coal, oil and natural gas. This is a choice we can make.

Our western Montana Congressional race is a good place to start. Ryan Zinke is an avowed supporter of the petroleum industry. His solution to the current increase in gas prices is to add more supply, even though that will make little difference in the price and does nothing to decrease our vulnerability to the actions of petro-dictators and multinational oil companies. The sensible and viable response to the situation is to decrease our dependence on oil and natural gas. National Security is one of those places we expect our government to act in our collective interests. The Inflation Reduction Act, recently passed by Congress, is a good step in this direction, but is only a necessary start. Monica Tranel understands the need to change our energy direction and will be an advocate in Washington for alternative energies which will increase our national and economic security as well as helping to slow climate change.