Mike Nugent and Susan Hay Patrick: Join United Way of Missoula County in supporting the Crisis Intervention Levy

Our friend’s mother, a retired professor now in her mid-90s and suffering from dementia, was standing on her front porch, half clothed and yelling for help. When an alarmed neighbor called 911, the responding officer assessed the situation and quickly called for the Mobile Support Team. The MST clinicians who showed up and defused the crisis deftly, working patiently with our friend to calm and reassure her mom. The crisis was resolved, and a plan put in place for follow-up care. Our friend and her mom found relief, compassion, and a positive resolution to what could have been a much sadder story.

This episode — one of more than 225 that occur in Missoula each month — illustrates that the hospital or jail is not the best place for everyone in obvious mental distress. Had those been the only alternatives in this situation, our friend’s mom would most likely have become further agitated and likely traumatized. A great many similar situations can be resolved “in place,” diverting costly visits to the jail or emergency room. In fact, in the past year and a half, the MST has saved nearly $1 million in emergency room visits. In most cases, the MST can keep the client in place, safe and with a plan should they go into crisis again.

American Rescue Plan Act funding helped launch the MST and a host of other critical programs related to housing, shelter, criminal justice, crime victim advocacy, and mental health. Now those funds are running out. Passage of the Crisis Intervention Levy on the November ballot will provide essential support to ensure that these vital programs continue to be supported and strengthened. These proven efforts have successfully changed and saved lives, while helping keep our community safe and reducing demands on our hospitals, jails, criminal justice system, and homeless shelters.

Missoula has made many positive strides over the last few years in addressing housing, homelessness, and mental health — issues United Way of Missoula County has worked on for decades. But solving these problems is too big a lift for the nonprofit sector alone. We need everyone — businesses, philanthropists, the faith community, government, and the people of Missoula — at the table with us, supporting cost-effective, smart, creative local solutions, including those created or supported by ARPA funding. Missoula cannot go backward and risk losing the progress we have made in recent years.

Our community has provided justice to victims of crime and abuse. We’ve sheltered unhoused people safely during the winter and, through the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, connected them to services to help them rebuild their lives. We’ve made sure that victims of crime have the care, services and support they need to recover.

A collective commitment to look out for each other is a defining characteristic of Missoula. That’s what the Crisis Intervention Levy is all about — asking us to continue that commitment to treat our unhoused neighbors, the victims of crimes, and people experiencing a mental crisis as if they were our family members; as if they were our friend’s mom.

Please join us in voting yes on the Crisis Intervention Levy.