A publicly accessible patch of huckleberries to the Bonner Development Group for donating 33.5 acres of land to Milltown State Park, allowing for “seamless connectivity” along the riverfront area of the park at the confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers. The land transfer has been in the works for several years now, and following an environmental assessment that further cleared the way in November 2018, the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board voted to seal the deal this week.
Low-hanging chokecherries to Montana’s high ranking on a list of the heaviest-drinking states in the nation. Coming in No. 8 overall, Montana logged the second-highest rate of alcoholics (estimated at 8% of the state's total population age 18 and older), placed No. 6 for alcohol consumption (3.11 gallons per year per person) and No. 8 for the percentage of adults who binge-drink (31.3%). The study, based on data collected from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI, is housed at www.safehome.org/drunkest-americans.
And in related chokecherries, Montana ranked at the top of another somber list for its percentage of alcohol-related fatal vehicle accidents. According to the latest U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, 43% of vehicle fatalities in Montana in 2018 involved alcohol, and 31% involved a driver with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher. The next-closest state was Texas, where 40% of fatal vehicle accidents were alcohol-related.
Expertly prepared huckleberries to the new Climate Ready Missoula Plan and all those who worked on it for the past year and a half, including Diana Maneta, energy conservation and sustainability coordinator for Missoula County Community and Planning Services; Chase Jones, energy conservation coordinator for the City of Missoula; Climate Smart Missoula executive director Amy Cilimburg and program director Caroline Lauer; three scientific advisers from the University of Montana; and a steering committee of 14 members. Missoula is fortunate to count so many dedicated experts working to address the looming – and in some cases, already present – local impacts of climate change. A first draft of their 88-page proposal was shared at a well-attended City Club Missoula meeting this Monday and is available for public comment at www.climatereadymissoula.org.
A map of prime huckleberry-picking spots to Montana Trout Unlimited for putting together an interactive map of fishing access sites throughout Montana, including markers that identify potential new sites and current sites in need of improvement. The map, at map.montanatu.org, is accompanied by a short explanation about the organization’s support for a permanent Land and Water Conservation Fund with fully dedicated funding of $900 million a year, money that represents just a fraction of offshore oil leasing revenues. Not only is the map a handy guide to fishing sites across the state, it’s also a good reminder of the important role the LWCF plays in protecting wildlife and enhancing public access.
Pirouettes atop a pile of huckleberries to Ballet Beyond Borders, which once again brought a trove of internationally acclaimed dancers to Missoula for four days of dance classes, challenges and even a documentary film screening, all culminating in a gala finale last weekend. Now in its fifth year, the festival hosted by the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre attracted more than 100 dancers from 20 countries to both compete and connect through an art form that transcends language barriers.