Mine endangers health of Smith River

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has put our Smith River season and our entire guiding season at risk of being lost. We are seeing firsthand what the impacts of losing the Smith River would mean to our businesses, and the people we employee across the state. Proponents of the mine claim that the jobs it will create are what Montana’s economy needs right now. Hard rock mines like this create short-term jobs, jobs that more than likely will not be given to the folks that live in the community.

Our message over the years has not changed. We are not against mining, we appreciate the benefits of responsible mining, but this mine is unlikely to leave the river better off. All mineral extraction has environmental risks, but in this case, the ore deposits thread through sulfide-rich rock, which produces acid and dissolved metals that would be deadly for fish in Sheep Creek and the Smith River. We have not seen evidence to believe that this mine would avoid these problems.

On the contrary, we have seen third-party expert review from mining engineers, aquatic ecologists and groundwater experts that leads us to believe that this mine will cause long lasting impacts to the Sheep Creek and the Smith. We are deeply worried that state regulatory agencies will be unable to catch problems before they turn into disasters.