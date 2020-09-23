Misallocation and mismanagement cost our public schools

The past many months have proven challenging beyond words for our public school students and schools. The summer was needed to re-group and develop plans for a safe re-opening in the fall. Instead, weeks and months had to be dedicated to trying to figure out how to comply with the accounting nightmare that Montana’s current Superintendent of Public Instruction directive created.

Our AA schools were particularly hard hit. They had to contact hundreds and hundreds of non-public entities, meet individually with each entity, and explain the requirements and restrictions around requesting services. Then they had to review their plans and requests, validate them, purchase and distribute the accepted services, and then follow up to ensure that the non-public school entities were in compliance. And all of these steps had to be tracked and accounted for by public school administrators; the non-public entities simply had to make requests.

It seems almost retributive that this incredible burden was placed on an already over-stretched administrative staff in the midst of a global pandemic.