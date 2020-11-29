Missoula bars, restaurants form health alliance

Much like communities across the country, Missoula County’s coronavirus cases are increasing at a time when there is no federal or state money left to help those most hurt by shutdowns. We are on a precipice: trying to balance the dual needs of protecting Missoula’s economic and cultural health and the health of our residents and health care system.
One of the hardest-hit local businesses — restaurants and bars — continues to bear the brunt of the economic impact, with little to no governmental help to sustain them and their employees. Frustrated by this impact but recognizing the importance of keeping its community safe, over 70 Missoula County bars and restaurants have formed an alliance, Revive Missoula Bars and Restaurants (RMBR), to work with the Missoula City-County Health Department and set the highest standard of safety in its member establishments.
Prior to the governor's recent order, RMBR and the health department entered into sincere discussions to create a comprehensive list of coronavirus safety measures that bars and restaurants could follow to protect the Missoula County community. These additional measures included seated-only service and later closing times to stagger clusters of people over a larger number of hours while keeping customers in small groups and controlled spaces.
These measures were ultimately recommended to the Board of Health for adoption. The result of these efforts will remain unseen for now, since the recommendations were made the same day the governor announced new directives specifying how restaurants and bars must operate.
The trend in our recent cases suggests that people are more relaxed about safety outside of controlled environments. While acknowledging that spread can occur in bars, restaurants and other public places, we agree that it is the job of both business and public health to implement and enforce measures that make public places as safe as possible. Structured spaces that consistently practice coronavirus safety protocols can offer more protection than private and unstructured settings. As licensed establishments, bars and restaurants are already subject to numerous safety regulations and inspections. Adding COVID-specific safety measures into this structure helps balance the dual needs to slow spread and protect local businesses and employees from failure.
Montana's political climate is about to change, only adding to the uncertainly we face between now and the possibility of federal economic assistance and vaccine distribution. Complete shutdowns ignore the economic health of our city and the mental health of our people when there is no federal or state money available. Complete openness ignores our residents’ health and the sustainability of our health care system.
But these extremes aren’t the only options. We are adaptable and creative, and we recognize that there is a spectrum of ways to find a safe and sustainable path forward. The only way down that path is with open communication, sincere partnerships, and the vested collaboration of all those involved.
RMBR and the Health Department came together during an impossible time to wrestle with the competing interests of public health and the economy. We thank other Missoulians who are doing likewise and invite everyone to support these efforts.
This opinion is signed by Ellen Leahy, director of the Missoula City-County Health Department; Revive Missoula Bars and Restaurants (RMBR); Missoula Mayor John Engen; and Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick, Juanita Vero and David Strohmaier.
