Missoula bars, restaurants form health alliance

Much like communities across the country, Missoula County’s coronavirus cases are increasing at a time when there is no federal or state money left to help those most hurt by shutdowns. We are on a precipice: trying to balance the dual needs of protecting Missoula’s economic and cultural health and the health of our residents and health care system.

One of the hardest-hit local businesses — restaurants and bars — continues to bear the brunt of the economic impact, with little to no governmental help to sustain them and their employees. Frustrated by this impact but recognizing the importance of keeping its community safe, over 70 Missoula County bars and restaurants have formed an alliance, Revive Missoula Bars and Restaurants (RMBR), to work with the Missoula City-County Health Department and set the highest standard of safety in its member establishments.

Prior to the governor's recent order, RMBR and the health department entered into sincere discussions to create a comprehensive list of coronavirus safety measures that bars and restaurants could follow to protect the Missoula County community. These additional measures included seated-only service and later closing times to stagger clusters of people over a larger number of hours while keeping customers in small groups and controlled spaces.