Missoulians live in a great community thanks to the thoughtful and responsible leadership of our City Council and Mayor Engen.
Our elected progressive men and women have made Missoula one of the top performing communities in the West. Unfortunately, right-wing Jesse Ramos and his handpicked “Team Liberty” want to take us backwards.
Missoula City Council achievements by the numbers:
Labor
City Council approved and implemented a $15 minimum wage for city workers.
Projects that qualify for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) help fund our schools, revitalize our community and bring more construction jobs to Missoula.
A bidding preference is given to contractors using a State of Montana Registered Apprentice Program, improving skills and wages in Missoula and addressing workforce shortages.
Missoula County is leading the state in job and wage growth. In fact, our 3.5% wage growth is beating inflation.
Public Health and Safety
The 2020 city budget includes six new police officers, three additional snowplows, and four additional paramedics.
The Missoula City Council took action to protect our community with an expanded gun background check ordinance.
Conservation, Clean Water and Air, Green Energy and Climate
The City Council, in conjunction with Missoula County Commissioners, passed the 100% Clean Energy Initiative. The Council passed the ZERO by FIFTY to reach a zero-waste goal by 2050.
Through our water utility, Missoula is completing significantly more infrastructure repair to a neglected system, reducing pollution and increasing efficiency all while keeping water costs for residents at 2011 levels.
By adopting zero-fare on Mountain Line buses, ridership on Mountain Line continues to increase. This enabled Mountain Line to successfully receive a grant to purchase six new electric buses.
Our expansive network of maintained trails encourages more pedestrian and bike commuting on paths and bike lanes.
Taxes
There is a 3.9% decrease in 2020 city taxes.
Housing
The city’s new housing policy establishes a goal of 600 new rental homes for those earning less than 60% of median income.
The council acted to expedite the use of the Salvation Army as an emergency warming shelter last winter. When that exceeded capacity, they opened the downtown bus station to keep people warm.
Arts and Culture
Missoula ranks fourth for medium-sized cities and in the top 40 of all U.S. cities. Arts and culture adds $54 million and 1,900 jobs to our community. Our great music venues, galleries, local writers and musicians and cultural organizations, along with support from city government, makes it happen.
We are encouraging all Missoulians to take a good look at the great progress our community has made over the last decade and vote to continue that progress.
Vote for the following candidates endorsed by the Missoula County Democrats, Missoula Central Labor Council, and Montana Conservation Voters:
Ward 1: Heidi West
Ward 2: Mirtha Becerra
Ward 3: Gwen Jones
Ward 4: Amber Sherrill
Ward 5: Alex Fregerio
Ward 6: Nick Shontz
The general election is Nov. 5. Absentee ballots will be mailed out Oct. 16.
Our endorsed candidates embrace Democratic values and those are Missoula’s values. Contact us at missoulademocrats.org or like us on Facebook.